Anthony Mackie Opened Up About Filming Winter Soldier's Iconic 'On Your Left' Scene, And His One Qualm About Chris Evans Has Fans Laughing

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a five-star film and easily one of Marvel’s best movies . From the jump, the flick sets the tone perfectly by opening with the legendary “On your left” scene. The moment Steve Rogers meets Sam Wilson is both hilarious and wholesome, as Cap lapped his future Falcon during his run on multiple occasions. However, Anthony Mackie has some big and hilarious thoughts about it, including one qualm about Chris Evans that fans couldn’t stop laughing about.

Anthony Mackie Really Wants You To Know That Chris Evans ‘Wasn’t Running That Fast’ In Winter Soldier

While Anthony Mackie is the new Cap and Captain America: Brave New World, and that film just premiered on the 2025 movie schedule , he’s reflecting on his MCU origins. His character met Steve Rogers while running at the National Mall in Washington D.C. and the gag was that as Sam kept getting lapped, Evans’ character would say “on your left” every time he passed them.

Now, Mackie would like us all to know that Chris Evans can’t actually run that fast as he exclaimed in a video for Marvel :

I remember running...First of all, they sped him up! He wasn't running that fast! They sped him up!

In the video, the former Falcon was trying to talk about filming this iconic moment with Evans.

It truly is one of my favorite MCU moments, and it led to other iconic callbacks too, like the “On your left” moment in Endgame. However, the staying power of this line and the fact that this was the first of many scenes shared between an iconic duo was not what Mackie was focused on at first, as he reiterated:

Chis Evans can't run that fast! He's not running that fast!

I mean, he’s right, there’s no way Chris Evans could run that fast, he is, in fact, not a super soldier. However, his harping on it so much has me giggling.

Jokes aside, the current Cap went on to talk about the legacy of this long-lasting gag. To this day, fans will come up to him and say the line Steve used to pass Sam over and over again, and sometimes it gets quoted at Mackie in odd ways, as he explained:

The 'on your left' thing started out like as a joke. You know, when you're running or when you're on a bike you're supposed to line up and say what side you're crossing on. So, it came up as that. It's just weird now when you're walking down the street or when you're in a restaurant and somebody comes up and looks over a window and they go 'On your left.'

I imagine that must be odd. However, it doesn’t diminish how fantastic the bit is or how funny Mackie is both in the film and in this interview. Fans loved it too as the actor clearly could not let this whole situation go.

Fans Find Anthony Mackie’s Qualm About Chris Evans Hilarious

Even though it’s been over ten years since The Winter Soldier’s premiere, and Mackie is now leading his own Captain America movies ( Brave New World’s reviews were not the best), Winter Soldier is still a beloved point of conversation. That proved to be especially true when the actor started exclaiming about Evans' ability to run.

To prove that point, take a look at some of the comments on the TikTok of this instance. Fans were having a ball with Mackie’s passion about the fact that Chris Evans can’t actually run like a super soldier, and I’m laughing so hard over them:

"Chris Evans can't run that fast!" 🤣 -theperksofbeingsmol

Bros traumatized with the “on your left” for life -DJ Dean

Why do I feel like Mackie says Chris can’t run that fast because he doesn’t want someone to say “oh look how slow he runs” -Adam S

If i have learned anything today it’s that Chris evans does not run that fast😂😂😂 -Kristy Aponte

"chris evans can't run that fast!" i believe anthony mackie 😂😭 -Ionzic

The more he denies it the more I want to believe he can run that fast -chrxssantxago

Chris Evans can't. Captain America can -dixie-normus

Much like Mackie’s faux feud with Tom Holland , I can’t get enough of his qualm with Chris Evans. Now, I’d love to see the Knives Out actor respond to all this silliness.