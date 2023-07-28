Wait, James Gunn Has Revealed The Infamous Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, one with a number of different franchises functioning at once. But some stand out as fan favorites, and Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category. Vol. 3 ’s ending offered closure for the cosmic team, but there are still some ongoing questions about earlier movies. Case in point: the mysterious Easter Egg from the first movie that fans have yet to discover. But wait, has James Gunn actually revealed that infamous Guardians of the Galaxy easter egg after all?

Ever since the first Guardians movie was released, James Gunn has been teasing fans that a wild Marvel easter egg is hidden in the movie. Moviegoers have searched in vain for years for it, to no avail. While Gunn hasn’t spilled the beans to the public, that doesn’t mean he’s been keeping the secret with his loved ones. Gunn was recently asked about that long-debated moment on Threads , where he got honest by saying:

I won’t take it to the grave because lots of people in my life know it.

Well, now I’ve got FOMO. Gunn is likely going to remain tight-lipped on social media until an eagle eyed fan figures it out, but those close to the filmmaker know the truth. We’ll just have to keep waiting for someone to discover the answer, and finally reveal it on social media. Fingers crossed it happens sooner rather than later.

James Gunn was recently named co-CEO of the DC Universe , so smart money says that he won’t be returning to the MCU anytime soon. But since Gunn regularly communicates with fans on social media , I assume he’d respond if someone found the Guardians easter egg. Good thing the original Guardians movie is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription .

Gunn is a filmmaker who is known for his specificity, and for putting a very unique vision on his various projects. He put everything into the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, including his taste of music and his dance moves as young Groot. All three movies were carefully crafted, which is why the mystery of that infamous easter egg still has the attention of fans, especially those of us who have watched the Marvel movies in order .

Given the ending of Guardians 3, fans are left wondering if/when we'll see those beloved cosmic characters again. A title card confirmed that Chris Pratt would return as Star-Lord sometime in the future, but the rest of the team's future is a mystery. I'm personally hoping we get to see Mantis' solo adventures