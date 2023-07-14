James Gunn Debunks Lex Luthor Rumor About Superman: Legacy

The DC Universe is going through sweeping changes, thanks to the new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran ’s leadership. While we got some information about the direction of the new DC Universe, there are still countless fan theories about what might be coming down the line. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is definitely Superman: Legacy , which will feature a new Man of Steel. And director/writer James Gunn recently debunked a Lex Luthor rumor about the forthcoming DC flick.

The cast of Superman: Legacy is coming together, including a number of other DC heroes who will somehow factor into the story. But a bunch of major roles have yet to be cast, including the titular Kyrptonian himself. Fans are also wondering if/when Lex Luthor will be included, and who might play him. James Gunn recently did a Threads Q&A, where a fan asked about a rumor that Daniel Craig might play the DC villain. For his part the filmmaker answered honestly, saying:

That is not true.

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. While Daniel Craig is a talent that James Gunn would no doubt be thrilled to work with, he isn’t currently set to place Lex Luthor in the DCU. And as such, theories about what actor might play the villain in Superman: Legacy will continue on until an official announcement is made. Whoever it is will have some big (bald) shoes to fill, given how many great actors have portrayed Lex over the years.

James Gunn’s Threads response is just the latest example of how the visionary filmmaker is communicating directly with the fandom. While he’s on a new application, Gunn is known for being super generous on other outlets like Twitter and Instagram. This includes answering fan questions and even shutting down rumors . In this case, it was both.

And smart money says this will continue, as fans have countless questions about Superman: Legacy. It will mark the first installment of the new DC Universe, and the casting announcements revealed that a number of superheroes heroes will be featured in the developing blockbuster. So far it’s been confirmed that we’ll see Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, unexpected choice Metamorpho , and Green Lantern. The latter will be played by Nathan Filion , specifically as GL bad boy Guy Gardner.

While fans are expecting Lex Luthor to turn up in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn could also subvert expectations and pit the Last Son of Krypton against another one of his iconic villains. Zack Snyder did something similar with Man of Steel, with that movie focused on Zod’s invasion. Given how strong Gunn’s vision is, just about anything could happen.