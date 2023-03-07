Jon Bernthal Is Officially Bringing The Punisher Back For The MCU

In 2016, following his time as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead, Jon Bernthal scored more major comic book media cred by playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, on Netflix’s Daredevil series. Bernthal went on to lead a Punisher spinoff series, and ever since Charlie Cox was recruited by Marvel Studios to reprise Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, there’s been speculation about if Bernthal would do the same. Well, now it’s official: Bernthal is indeed reprising The Punisher.

Jon Bernthal will return as the gun-toting vigilante in Daredevil: Born Again, the 18-episode series that will spotlight Charlie Cox’s title Man Without Fear to Disney+ subscribers following his appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the upcoming Echo. While no details were revealed by THR about how The Punisher will fit into Echo, he’s the third Netflix-era Marvel actor to reprise their role for a Marvel Studios project, as Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fish/Kingpin in Hawkeye and will also be present in both Echo and Born Again.

