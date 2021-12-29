Kevin Feige Talks Black Panther And Why Marvel Movies Always Struggle To Land Oscar Noms

For the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. And while new movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home break box office and Rotten Tomatoes records , they often fail to be recognized by major awards. Kevin Feige recently spoke about Black Panther, and why Marvel movies always struggle to land Oscar noms.

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther was a game-changing film in a number of ways, including on screen representation and breaking new ground in regards to Academy Award nominations. The blockbuster would end up with a whopping seven noms, taking home three . But this is an exception for the MCU, as Kevin Feige explained,

I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a genre bias that certainly exists. I just loved that for a shining moment there with Black Panther that was put aside and the work was recognized for the achievement that it was.

He’s not wrong. There’s been much conversation over the few years about how superhero movies function within the larger entertainment industry. And while discourse continues, certain projects like Black Panther prove what the studio can do in regards to a cultural impact. We’ll just have to wait and see which Marvel movie is able to follow in Wakanda’s footsteps.

Kevin Feige’s comments to THR offer an honest assessment of where comic book movies stand with major awards ceremonies like the Oscars. It sounds like he was hoping Black Panther’s success would begin a trend of Marvel movies getting major nominations, but it actually turned out to be an exception. Still, that hasn’t stopped the fandom from campaigning online, including popular releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ryan Coogler put a ton of vision and heart into Black Panther, with an outstanding cast of Black talent both in front and behind the camera. The soundtrack, costumes, and production design were particularly impressive– each earning an Academy Award. And fans can’t wait to see how the story will continue with the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever.

While the MCU hasn’t been recognized by the Academy in the same way since Black Panther was released, every installment in Phase Three was a box office and critical success. Phase Four has been a bit more bumpy, especially with Black Widow failing to live up to its money making potential. We’ll just have to wait and see if this Awards Season any of the latest movies are recognized.

Luckily for Kevin Feige, MCU TV shows like WandaVision have managed to get plenty of major nominations. So even if more Oscars aren’t on the way, there’s the potential for recognition in other ceremonies like the Emmys and Golden Globes.