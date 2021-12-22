Marvel Releases First Look At Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness After Spider-Man: No Way Home Debut

Warnings are meant to be heeded, unless of course you’re a character in a major motion picture. In which case, you can be like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Stephen Strange, and cast dangerous spells that cause huge changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the heels of doing just that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has released the first look at its next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online, after it debuted with Marvel’s latest record breaker.

“Breaking” is probably the best word to describe the continuing adventures of Doctor Strange, especially in this new trailer released by Marvel Studios . Linked very much to the warnings that Stephen gave Peter Parker about how dangerous and unknown the Multiverse is, it seems that the good doctor is looking into the matter himself. And he’s recruiting an old friend to help him with that learning experience: the recently self-exiled Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Surely, this couldn’t have any consequences; could it?

This sarcasm leads to what’s probably the most exciting piece of director Sam Raimi’s sequel to the 2016 origin story: the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo. Apparently, Stephen’s friend turned foe has been looking for him, and with good reason too. Looking to ensure the multiverse pays the bill that’s come due, he puts Doctor Strange face to face with the one person who represents the greatest threat to the entire Multiverse: his darker self.

Already, fans have been speculating that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has ties to not only the Disney+ series Wandavision , but also an alternate universe story on What If… More specifically the episode “What If...Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands” comes to mind, as MCU theorists are convinced that this is the Nega-Strange we see menacingly appear towards the end of the reel. Confirmed or not, it's really creepy seeing Benedict Cumberbatch play up the dread factor on this other incarnation of his Marvel hero; which is totally Raimi when you think about it.

New MCU players are coming into focus as well, thanks to a quick introduction confirming America Chavez is playing a part in this big sequel. Though sadly, we don’t get to spend much time with Xochitl Gomez’s character, as this is a short enough tease as it is. Fresh faces, old friends, and a heaping dose of trippy visuals are the cocktail that has introduced us all to the world of Stephen Strange’s journey into multiversal madness; and it’s already an exciting prospect to behold. To think that none of this would have happened if Stephen had listened to Wong’s warnings.