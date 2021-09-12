Good News For Disney As Marvel's WandaVision And The Conners Won Their First Emmys

By and large, just about anyone following along with either (or both) Marvel and Disney+'s WandaVision and ABC's The Conners is already aware that both shows are noteworthy successes for their respective streaming service and linear TV network. WandaVision kicked off Marvel Studios' shift to episodic storytelling in a huge and unpredictable way, while The Conners remains a star-studded ratings contender among network comedies, even if that's a quickly depleting subset. In any case, the pair's shared parent company Disney definitely has something new to cheer about, as both series took home their very first Emmy Awards this weekend.

While the official Primetime Emmy Awards telecast isn't airing until September 19, the TV Academy held Night 1 of its Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 11, and Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's superhero saga WandaVision held the Marvel torch and came out of the evening with two trophies. That's not a bad start at all for a limited series litmus test that was far different from the CGI action bonanza that Marvel fans were used to. One of those awards was for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), and that's totally understandable, since its changing sets and TV eras made for some wild sets and design choices. Not exactly the kind of thing that reality-based shows like Ted Lasso and Hacks could top easily, and a category that more superhero shows could take over in the future.

As well, WandaVision won out for Outstanding Fantasy and Sci-Fi Costumes, which is another completely justifiable win for Marvel, considering how many different looks Wanda and Vision went through, not to mention Agatha, Monica, and all the other characters. There was stiffer competition in this category from shows such as The Umbrella Academy and The Mandalorian, but nothing could top WandaVision. At least in those two categories. The superhero series lost out to The Queen's Gambit for non-prosthetic period makeup, for sound mixing in a limited series, for sound editing in a limited series, and for single-camera picture editing in a limited series; to The Good Lord Bird for main title design; and to Bridgerton for period hairstyling,

Meanwhile, The Conners was finally able to follow in the Emmy-winning footsteps of its predecessor Roseanne by taking home its own TV trophy. As opposed to years past, The Conners wasn't recognized for the talents of award-winning co-star Laurie Metcalf, but rather for the category Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, where it beat out CBS' now-gone series Man with a Plan and Mom. Editor Brian Schnuckel was edited for the ABC hit's previous two seasons as well, but this is his first big win.

Unfortunately, however, The Conners did not win out in the only other Emmy category it was recognized for this year, Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series. That win went to Netflix's Country Comfort, starring American Idol vet Katharine McPhee.

To be sure, those weren't even the only wins on the night for Disney-backed projects. Perhaps unsurprisingly, The Mandalorian also brought more Emmy love into the Star Wars universe with its three wins so far. The Jon Favreau-created action-adventure took home the trophies for Outstanding Prosthetics Makeup, for Oustanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, and for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series. Considering The Mandalorian won seven Emmys during its first year of nominations, one can only expect for its current total to have risen by the time the official telecast has aired.

Outside of those wins, ABC's remotely produced Oscars telecast won out for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, while Disney+'s Black Is King shared a win for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming. As well, FX's Pose sashayed away with wins for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyles.

Stay tuned to see how many other big wins (and snubs) WandaVision and all the other Disney-fied series will earn when the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs on CBS on Sunday, September 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET.