Jessica Jones Comic Co-Creator’s Take On Why The Netflix Show Worked So Well Makes Me Want Krysten Ritter In The MCU Even More
Bring back Jessica Jones!
While 2024 was a fairly quiet year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 2025 movie schedule has the franchise back to where it used to be. We’re getting three upcoming Marvel movies this year, but perhaps even more exciting is the return of Daredevil in his first TV series on Disney+. I’m certainly hoping the return of Charlie Cox to the role is the first of several returns from the old Netflix Marvel series, and that includes Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.
While I loved most of the Marvel series originally running on Netflix (and streaming now with a Disney+ subscription), the first season of Jessica Jones was probably my favorite. So I’m one who has been hoping that we see that version of the character in the MCU again. I’m likely not the only one, as Brian Michael Bendis, one of the original creators of Jessica Jones in the comics, tells Forbes that he particularly loved how that character was handled and how the adaptation spoke to people. Bendis said…
One of the things that made the Netflix series so different from the rest of the MCU was the way the shows were specifically geared toward a more adult audience. While the most obvious way this manifested was in the form of more graphic violence from the likes of Daredevil and Punisher, it also meant more mature storylines, including the abuse that Jessica Jones suffered and the frequently unhealthy ways she tried to deal with it.
The Netflix series ended with Jessica Jones considering leaving New York, ultimately running away from her problems, before making the decision to stay. It put the character in an interesting place and could make for a good launch pad for a new Marvel series if Disney+ were so inclined.
Krysten Ritter has indicated she wasn't necessarily interested in playing Jessica Jones again, but that was years ago. Mike Colter recently indicated he might be willing to play Luke Cage again because he's been away from the character long enough that returning could be fresh again. If Ritter has a similar feeling, hopefully we can bring them both back.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.