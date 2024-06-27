‘I Am Ready’: Krysten Ritter On Possible MCU Return As Jessica Jones

It's been fascinating seeing how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed over the years. On the small screen, city-level heroes were explored through a number of shows originally available with a Netflix subscription. Unfortunately they were all cancelled, but new hope came when Charlie Cox returned as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. Actress Krysten Ritter recently spoke about possibly returning as Jessica Jones, even being quoted saying "I am ready." Let's break it all down.

The Netflix Marvel series are now able to be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, showing how they're finally connected to the main MCU. Fans are hoping to see various beloved characters appear in an upcoming Marvel movie, including Ritter's alcoholic brawler Jessica Jones. She recently spoke to with THR about this possibility, offering:

One hundred percent [I would return as Jessica Jones]. I am ready, and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat. She's a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. I played that character for five years, and she's a character who's very important to me and many women and men. So if the opportunity calls, I may or may not have an extra jacket already.

Do you hear that sound? It's Jessica Jones fans all collectively cheering. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting to see her crossover with other characters, especially during projects set in New York City. Hopefully Kevin Feige hires the Breaking Bad alum back in that role sooner rather than later.

The MCU has definitely been leaning into those Netflix projects as of late, to the joy of fans. What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, but Charlie Cox's title character will once again take center stage after a number of cameos. Jon Bernthal is expected to return as Punisher during that project, as well as Vincent D'Onofrio, who already returned as Kingpin in Hawkeye and Echo.

Considering how many Daredevil characters are back in the MCU, it seems logical that Kevin Feige and company might pull from other Netflix shows. And while Finn Jones got some hate for his take on Iron Fist, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones is almost universally loved by those of us who watched those shows (as well as the Defenders miniseries).

Of course, the question would be exactly how/why Jessica might come back into the fray. The most obvious choice would be through Daredevil himself, given their pre-existing relationship. But really any story set in New York would provide a potential way in, either in another TV series or even on the big screen.

Krysten Ritter's tenure in the MCU can be streamed now on Disney+. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.