Looks Like A Fan-Favorite Daredevil Character Won’t Be Back For Born Again, Despite OGs Being Spotted On Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly producing new projects, both on the big screen and on TV for those with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel shows is definitely Daredevil: Born Again, which will be a continuation of the Netflix series starring Charlie Cox. Set videos reveled that Foggy and Karen will be back, but not every cast member was so lucky. And it looks like one fan favorite Daredevil character won't be back for the forthcoming batch of new episodes.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, as Marvel studios is known for its tight security. It's reportedly going to be a long season, and there have been rumors about major shakeups happening lately. Unfortunately it doesn't seem like Elektra will factor into the action. Actress Elodie Yung was recently asked on Instagram (via CBM) what happened to Elektra, and she responded saying:

Ask them!

Well, that's not a good sign. While some fans were hoping Marvel was keeping secrets and would bring back Elektra for Daredevil: Born Again, Yung's comments seem to put a kibosh on that concept. That is, unless she's secretly lying to us in order to keep the show's secrets.

Elodie Yung's comments are sure to be disappointing for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies and shows in order. Long before there was any MCU content on Disney+, Netflix produced five different shows set in the shared universe. Daredevil was the most popular, and Elodie Yung played Elektra both there and in the Defenders miniseries event. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll see her back in the shared universe for Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again's cast list is pretty stacked, especially thanks to the recent revelation that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would be back as Foggy and Karen respectively. Fans are also eager to see Jon Bernthal's Punisher return in the show, especially since it's going to be a the longest season out of any Disney+ Marvel series so far.

Over the past few years, Daredevil fans were thrilled to see the show's characters and narratives returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a variety of ways. It all started in 2021, when Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D'onofrio's Wilson Fisk showed up in Hawkeye. The latter has also appeared in Echo, although fans are eager for him and Daredevil to finally reunite and come to blows in Born Again.

The hype surrounding Daredevil: Born Again is definitely high, even if Elektra seemingly won't join in on the fun. That upcoming Marvel series doesn't have a release date yet, with production seemingly still underway.