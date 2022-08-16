Looks Like Mark Ruffalo May Have Spoiled Where We'll See Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk After The Disney+ Series

Three years ago, Marvel Studios announced that a She-Hulk series was in development for Disney+, and in December 2020, it was finally confirmed that Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany would star as Jennifer Walters. Now we’re just a few days away from meeting this incarnation of the character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is also bringing back Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk. Ahead of the premiere though, it looks like Ruffalo has spoiled where we’ll see She-Hulk in the MCU after the Disney+ show is over.

Mark Ruffalo is no stranger to spoiling MCU secrets, with his greatest hits including accidentally live-streaming audio from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere and letting slip a key piece of information about Avengers: Infinity War’s ending. This time around, Ruffalo was doing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law press with Tatiana Maslany, and during an interview with THR, Maslany joked that Ruffalo should give her “one year” of being this franchise’s central Hulk given that he’s been starring as OG Hulk since The Avengers, having taken over the role from Edward Norton. Ruffalo responded:

All right, you can have a year. No, she’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her.

This comment apparently took Tatiana Maslany by surprise because she said, “What?” and Mark Ruffalo told her “That’s what I’m hearing.” So about a month after learning that the MCU’s Phase 6 will include Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, evidently after the conclusion of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’ll reunite with her in Kang Dynasty, if not both of these upcoming Marvel movies. Something tells me Ruffalo wasn’t supposed to mention this piece of information, particularly since Maslany wasn’t aware of this, so don’t be surprised if the actor gets a call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about what happened.

To be fair, it’s not like we were ever going to see She-Hulk just the one time in the MCU. Marvel’s Disney+ shows are said to be just as integral to the MCU mythology as the movies are, so with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law bringing in Jennifer Walters, it stands to reason this would be, to borrow a line from Star Wars, her first step into a larger world. Besides, given She-Hulk’s ties to the Avengers in the comics, I’d argue it would be weirder for her not to show up in the next Avengers movies. Although again, going off Ruffalo’s comment, it’s unclear if he was counting Secret Wars too.

She-Hulk is the third leading superhero in the MCU to be introduced in their own Disney+ series. A few months back, we met Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who will next appear alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in The Marvels. Even earlier in the year, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight debuted, and while there hasn’t been any word about him appearing in a Marvel movie, maybe the Moon Knight series will return for a second season. There’s also a Marvel Halloween special being released to Disney+ subscribers this October which is expected to introduce Werewolf by Night.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this Thursday, August 18, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are respectively due out on May 2, 2025 and November 7, 2025. Remember though, just because Jennifer Walters will be back for Kang Dynasty and possible also Secret Wars doesn’t mean she couldn’t pop up somewhere else beforehand after her series is finished. Who knows, maybe She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be renewed for Season 2!