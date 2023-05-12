Lupita Nyong’o Fully Shaved Her Head, Then Totally Made A Dora Milaje Comment

The MCU continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with those of us who have watched the Marvel movies in order continuing to keep up with every new TV show and movie. Black Panther definitely stands out as a fan favorite franchise, with the fandom appreciating all things Wakanda. Nakia actress Lupita Nyong’o recently shaved her head, then totally made a Dora Milaje comment. Clearly she knows how much fans love those spear-wielding warriors.

The Dora Milaje are an elite group of all-female warriors from Wakanda who serve the country’s royal family all over the globe. Their intricate fight choreography and spear work are thrilling to watch on the small and silver screens, and the Dora are also known for their uniform appearance– including a shaved head. Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o recently went bald, and made an A+ Black Panther reference while sharing the look on Instagram .

How stunning is that? There’s definitely no debating that bald is beautiful, and Nyong’o is living proof of that. And while Nakia never came a member of the Dora Milaje, it looks like the actress who portrays her is ready to join in on the fun. Get this woman a spear!

Lupita Nyong’o debuted her bald look to her whopping 10.7 million followers on Instagram, and the comments are filled with messages of support. Some are praising the actress’ beauty, while others are thanking her for helping them accept their own hair journey. And then there’s the Marvel fans out there who are commenting “Wakanda Forever” in response to her caption.

The 12 Years a Slave actress recently had her second MCU appearance in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Fans were thrilled about finally seeing Nakia again, after she was noticeably absent throughout Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Black Panther 2 ’s ending revealed that she and T’Challa actually had a son, who could presumably have a serious claim to the throne. Shuri decidedly didn’t want to rule, so it should be fascinating to see what comes next.

Of course, Nyong’o is also involved in another iconic franchise . She’s going to play the lead in A Quiet Place: Day One , which recently debuted its first footage at CinemaCon. While John Krasinski is writing that project, he won’t be behind the director’s chair. But given her acclaimed performances in Jordan Peele’s Us, horror fans are ready to see her back in the genre as a bonafide scream queen.