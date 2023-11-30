Lupita Nyong’o Shared A Sweet Birthday Message For Chadwick Boseman, And Michael B. Jordan Approves

It's almost hard to believe, but it's been already been 3 years since Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43. In the time that has passed, audiences and his loved ones have collectively mourned, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever served as a touching tribute to his legacy. His co-star Lupita Nyong’o just shared a sweet birthday message for Boseman, and Michael B. Jordan and more have voiced their approval. Get your tissues, folks.

Boseman's death shocked his colleagues and the general public, as he had privately been battling with colon cancer. This is especially true for the cast and crew of the Black Panther franchise, and Lupita Nyong'o has penned a number of tributes to her late friend and coworker. The latest of these came from an Instagram post, which showed a polaroid of the actors together promoting their Marvel movie. Check it out below:

How sweet is that? Clearly there's a ton of love shared with the cast of Black Panther, which has continued in the years since Boseman passed away. And in addition to real-life tributes to the beloved actor, smart money says his legacy will continue being honored in upcoming Marvel movies. Because while Wakanda Forever was a moving meditation on grief, other characters from the shared universe haven't reacted to King T'Challa's death yet.

A number of Black Panther cast members have responded to Lupita Nyong'o's post in the comments section. Chief among them is Killmonger himself Michael B. Jordan, who shocked audiences when returning in Wakanda Forever. He posted a series of emojis to celebrate Boseman's birthday, which you can see blow.

✨✨✨✨

Another member of the ensemble that also sounded off in the comments section is actor Winston Duke. While M'Baku might be ruling Wakanda, the Us actor still has love for the previous King. Like Jordan, he posted a series of emojis to Boseman's birthday post, namely:

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🏿

