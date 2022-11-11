'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review: Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Lives On

Powered by RedCircle

It’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever week here at ReelBlend. Before we dive into our thoughts, we take a look at audiences’ anticipation for the Marvel sequel to the project where we think the opening weekend box office will end up.

We give our in-depth reviews in our spoiler-free section, so never fear. But if you’ve seen the film, stick around to hear our full, spoiler-filled thoughts on what transpires in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We discuss the film’s approach to Chadwick Boseman’s passing and how the film expresses grief with its own parallel story. We get into the new character of Namor, his people and the further implications this film’s story has on the MCU.

Thank you to AMC Theatres On Demand for sponsoring this episode.

Learn more on AMC Theatres On Demand here: https://www.amctheatres.com/on-demand

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:26 - Black Panther Box Office Predictions

00:23:22 - Black Panther Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:39:03 - Black Panther Spoilers

01:19:23 - Our Favorite Marvel Hero Duo

01:28:56 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.