Mark Ruffalo Asks Marvel Fans For Prayers After Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital Following Accident

Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow plowing accident sent shockwaves online and in Hollywood. Soon, the well-wishes and prayers started to pour in from both inside and outside of entertainment. Luckily, he's been receiving excellent care after the incident. His Marvel family had the actor on their mind as She-Hulk star Mark Ruffalo asked for Marvel fans to pray for him after he was airlifted to a hospital following his traumatic accident.

The Hulk actor took to his Instagram account to send his MCU brother some positive vibes following the traumatic incident. Ruffalo’s message of prayers shouldn’t be too surprising given the actors’ closeness (even though Renner called him out for not getting a tattoo with his fellow Avengers). The MCU star took a moment to repost a story from ET about Renner’s snowplow accident. In his Instagram Story, Ruffalo pushed his followers to “please send healing goodness” Renner’s way. He wished the Hawkeye star “a full and speedy recovery” by sending prayers up to his fellow MCU star. You can check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

That Marvel connection is still there despite Renner’s MCU future being in question. Ruffalo and Renner have shared the screen multiple times as Bruce Banner and Clint Barton, respectively, since the first Avengers film. They last starred together in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. That doesn’t mean the surprising accident was far from Ruffalo’s heart. Now, he’s hoping his prayers as well as those from the Marvel fandom will help Renner recover faster and get back to his life.

While the details of the accident are still unknown, the Oscar-nominated actor was airlifted to a local hospital near his Reno, NV residence. Before his accident, Renner shared Instagram videos of himself driving in and plowing snow in recent weeks. Since news of the weather-related incident, reports have emerged claiming the Avengers star suffered chest and orthopedic injuries. Those injuries were critical, leading to two surgeries and a stay in the ICU. There have been no other developments on the Hurt Locker star’s recovery status post-surgery from his team or family.

Before his traumatic accident, Renner was gearing up for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, which will be available through a Paramount+ subscription on January 15. He even made a small cameo in the hit Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. Ruffalo hasn’t been a slouch either, appearing in another hit Netflix film The Adam Project in early 2022. He has currently attached to the upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17 and the Emma Stone-led film Poor Things.

We at CinemaBlend wish Jeremy Renner and his family and friends a full and speedy recovery following the snowplow accident. Stay with us to hear about any new updates on Renner and his recovery. You can support the Hawkeye star during his road to recovery by watching some of his best films and TV series, including his MCU work, by streaming on various platforms, including Disney+.