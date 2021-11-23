Jeremy Renner: What To Watch If You Like The Hawkeye Star

With two major television shows out this year, Jeremy Renner is having an exciting 2021. He plays Mike McLusky on Mayor of Kingstown , a brand new Paramount+ series, and he reprises his iconic Marvel role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the new Hawkeye Disney+ series. Fans of the Marvel star have an abundance of Jeremy Renner movies and TV shows to watch.

Jeremy Renner has been working in Hollywood since the mid-'90s, so he has a filmography full of thought-provoking and entertaining films. If you want to add some more Jeremy Renner movies and TV shows to your growing roster of projects to watch with the Marvel star, then we have a few suggestions.

(Image credit: Voltage Pictures)

The Hurt Locker (Peacock)

The Hurt Locker is one of the most widely praised films of 2009. It is an Iraq War movie that focuses on an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The Hurt Locker dives into the mental stress of war for this unit and soldiers in general. The film's cast includes Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Ralph Fiennes, and Guy Pearce.

The Hurt Locker won several Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. The film was one of the first major movies to make critics and audiences stop and take notice of Renner’s standout acting abilities. He also earned a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his role in the movie.

Stream The Hurt Locker on Peacock.

Rent/buy The Hurt Locker on Amazon.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Marvel Movies (Disney+)

Clint Barton first entered the Marvel realm through cameos in other characters’ introduction films. He then officially joined the world of Marvel in The Avengers. Jeremy Renner has now appeared in at least five Marvel movies as Clint Barton.

Barton has been one of the Avengers characters to go through the biggest transformation. Now Marvel will reveal even more layers of Barton's character with the Disney+ series Hawkeye. We don’t know yet if the series will just be another chapter in Barton’s Marvel Cinematic Universe journey or the end of it, either way, we’re excited to see what Renner brings to the TV show. All of the Marvel movies featuring Hawkeye are available on Disney+, and you can watch all the Marvel movies in order via the streaming service.

Stream The Avengers on Disney+.

Rent/buy The Avengers on Amazon.

(Image credit: Acacia Entertainment)

Wind River (IMDBTV)

Wind River is a murder mystery surrounding a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen star as the two people trying to solve the case. Cory (Renner) is trying to solve it as a way to redeem a recent tragedy, Jane (Olsen) is trying to solve it because it’s her job, and she wants to prove herself. The Wind River cast also includes Jon Bernthal and Graham Greene.

Wind River is a really great movie that many may have missed because there are way too many movies to keep up with, but it’s a movie worth seeking out. Taylor Sheridan directed and wrote the film. Wind River features a breathtaking performance by Renner, possibly one of his best yet, as this grieving, hardened man.

Stream Wind River on IMDBTV (via Amazon).

Rent/buy Wind River on Amazon.

(Image credit: Fox Atomic )

28 Weeks Later (HBO Max)

28 Weeks Later is the sequel to 28 Days Later. It stars Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau, Imogen Poots, and Idris Elba. The film takes place after the events of the first film, with the Rage virus continuing to destroy humanity. The 28 Later franchise isn't as obsessed with the zombies as they are with the humans dealing with this outbreak, which is why they rank with Shaun of the Dead and The Walking Dead as some of the most interesting modern-day zombie-related content.

Jeremy Renner has a major role in the film as Doyle, the quintessential hero of 28 Weeks Later. He makes it his mission to ensure the safety of a few important civilians. Viewers join Doyle as he faces many obstacles to accomplish what he feels is the right thing to do.

Rent/buy 28 Weeks Later on HBO Max.

Stream 28 Weeks Later on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

American Hustle (AMC+)

David O. Russell directed American Hustle , a film about con artists working to take down a corrupt politician. The American Hustle cast includes Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Renner. Jeremy Renner plays the mark, Mayor Carmine Polito.

American Hustle is a black comedy that has some A-listers playing very over-the-top characters. With so many characters vying for the spotlight, especially Lawrence, Renner’s character isn’t as big of a personality, but that’s needed to balance the characters and ground the film in some reality.

Stream American Hustle on AMC+ (via Amazon).

Rent/buy American Hustle on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Town (HBO Max)

The Town stars and is directed by Ben Affleck. It’s based on the best-selling book Prince of Thieves by Chuck Hogan. It’s about lifelong friends who rob a bank. One of them then makes a decision that could risk them from keeping their identities a secret and ruin their plans. The Town cast includes Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, and Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy Renner earned his second Academy Award nomination for The Town , this time for Best Supporting Actor. Renner was definitely one of the standout characters and performances in The Town. He was quite believable and very intense in the role.

Stream The Town on HBO Max.

Rent/buy The Town on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Bourne Legacy (HBO Max)

The Bourne Legacy is the fourth film in the Bourne Identity franchise. This is the only film in the series to not feature Jason Bourne (played by Matt Damon). The films are based on Robert Ludlum and Eric Van Lustbader's book series, and this is the first movie to introduce a new main character that is not in the books. Jeremy Renner stars in The Bourne Legacy as Aaron Cross, a man who must go on the run to avoid being eliminated because his existence risks the exposure of a major government operation.

The Bourne Legacy gives action fans plenty to watch as Renner must maneuver himself out of many dangerous situations by outwitting and combating deadly foes. This movie is good for Jeremy Renner fans who want to see him as the lead of an action movie.

Stream The Bourne Legacy on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Skydance Productions)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (Paramount+)

Jeremy Renner appears in two Mission Impossible movies, Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol and Mission impossible-Rogue Nation. He plays William Brandt, an Intelligence analyst, and IMF field agent. His character plays a critical role in Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol.

If action movies aren’t your thing, then you may want to skip these movies, but if you love action and adventure and want to see Renner kick some butt alongside Tom Cruise, then Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol and Mission Impossible-Rogue Nation are your best bets. Paramount+ has the first six Mission Impossible movies available to stream. You may only have two Jeremy Renner featured Mission Impossible movies to watch, but you can make it a whole marathon day with them.

Stream Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol on Paramount+.

Rent/buy Mission impossible-Ghost Protocol on Amazon.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Kill The Messenger (Netflix)



Kill the Messenger follows Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) as he uncovers a possible CIA conspiracy involving the distribution of cocaine to U.S citizens. Webb investigates the conspiracy and writes an exposé on the story. He then finds his life in danger. Kill the Messenger cast also includes Ray Liotta , Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Blake Nelson, and Barry Pepper.

Kill the Messenger is a really fascinating story based on real events. If you’re already skeptical of the government, this movie will just make you question them even more. Jeremy Renner gives a great performance in Kill the Messenger and the movie, in general, presents a captivating look at crime, conspiracy, and government coverups.

Stream Kill the Messenger on Netflix.

Rent/buy Kill the Messenger on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Arrival (Paramount+)

Arrival is a science fiction movie about a team trying to communicate with extraterrestrial life forces. Arrival stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker. The film received multiple Academy Award nominations , including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Sound Editing.

Arrival is one of those films that you go into believing it will be about one thing, but the story is much more complex than it seems. That factor can make or break a movie, and in my opinion, that’s one of the things that makes Arrival worth watching. Amy Adams is the star of the movie, but Jeremy Renner pairs well with her on-screen presence. His character supports her character in a way that allows her to really shine, and for audiences to be invested in both characters.

Stream Arrival on Paramount+.

Rent/buy Arrival on Amazon.

(Image credit: Worldview Entertainment)

The Immigrant (HBO Max)

The Immigrant stars Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jeremy Renner. The film is about a Polish immigrant, Ewa (Cotillard) who comes to America for a better life, but immediately faces an obstacle when her sister Magda (Angela Sarafyan) is quarantined.

Like many great epic dramas, The Immigrant has everything you’ve come to love and expect from them: a love triangle, beautiful score, a dream-like filming quality, tragedy, and heartbreak. The Immigrant has three of the most highly acclaimed actors of the 21st Century, so that already puts it ahead of many films.

Stream The Immigrant on HBO Max.

Rent/buy The Immigrant on Amazon.