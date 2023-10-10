5 Marvel Characters Norman Reedus Should Play

Norman Reedus is one of the most popular actors to ever star in a comic book adaptation. He's highly regarded for his work as a member of AMC’s The Walking Dead cast and is still solidifying his place in pop culture as the lead of his own spin-off, TWD: Daryl Dixon. Years before he received that notoriety though, he appeared as Scud in Blade II. And in 2013, he lent his voice to the Marvel anime movie, Iron Man: Rise of Technovore, playing Frank “The Punisher” Castle” before his buddy, Jon Bernthal, tok on the role. However, Reedus has never actually played a character created for comics, as neither Daryl Dixon nor Scud originated from their respective titles’ source material.

Well, I would say it's about time the actor — who's also known for other notable non-Daryl performances such as Murphy MacManus in 1999's The Boondock Saints — should get the chance to bring an iconic comic book character to life. One of the ways he could do that is by landing a role in an upcoming Marvel movie (or TV show, even). Of course, some of his biggest fans may be aware that his theoretical induction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been a widely discussed topic for a while now. And folks have a certain character in mind for him to play, with even the man himself expressing interest in it. So that's where we'll begin our discussion of Marvel characters Reedus would be perfect to play.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ghost Rider

In 2016, while promoting his travel reality show, AMC's Ride, Norman Reedus was asked if he would be interested in joining the MCU as character who, like the man himself, has a thing for motorcycles: Ghost Rider. The actor responded with a “Hell yeah,” which later brought forth fan art imagining the casting and more recently, viral rumors suggesting it had become a reality. As of now, there's been no official confirmation that Reedus will be cinema’s next "Bonehead" but, if it happens, the question that remains is, which one?

The hog-riding demon hunter with a skeletal, incendiary appearance has been portrayed in live-action twice so far. But each interpretation was a different character who's held the mantle. The hero of 2007’s big screen adaptation, Ghost Rider, and its 2011 sequel, subtitled Spirit of Vengeance, was Johnny Blaze, played by Nicolas Cage. Following that, Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes iteration on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Considering how the latter already, technically, counts as the MCU’s “Spirit of Vengeance,” Blaze could still be up for grabs. However, if I were in charge, I'd have the second rider to own the mantle: Danny Ketch, who's known for his distinct blue flame and would be perfect for the TWD actor.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Zombie

Norman Reedus’ well-known interest motorcycles is a characteristic he also shares with Daryl Dixon. That fact just further pushes the demand to see him play Ghost Rider one day. However, the “Spirit of Vengeance” isn't the only Marvel character his role on the phenomenally popular zombie survival TV show inspired me to consider for him. Fans of the comic book publisher’s more horror-based content might know exactly where I'm going with this.

Simon Garth was, at one time, a self-centered businessman until his personal gardener murdered him. Yet he was ultimately resurrected as a decrepit, undead seeker of justice by a voodoo priest. Considering how the MCU has started adopting dark and spookier elements of comic book lore, I think the aptly named Zombie would fit right in. He could even help spark the franchises’ official introduction of the Howling Commandos — not Captain America’s World War II-era team but a crew of classic monster characters employed by S.H.I.E.L.D. I figured the Air actor would be a good fit because, after more than a decade of acting alongside people dressed as the creatures, it might be about time he play an undead character himself.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hannibal King

As mentioned, the actor previously joined a superhero film by way of the second installment in the original Blade movie trilogy. In the Guillermo del Toro-directed 2002 action flick, he portrayed Scud — a friend and weapons expert, who aids the titular vampire hunter (Wesley Snipes). Considering his connection to the IP already, it might be fun to see him show up in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade reboot alongside two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who will play the lead role. However, this time, I would recommend casting him as a character who actually existed in the comics beforehand.

The first related character to come to my mind in that regard is Hannibal King, who was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in one of the Deadpool star’s first comic book movies -- 2003’s Blade. Trinity. Like the Daywalker, King also has vampire blood running through his veins, but he uses his abilities as a motivator to fight against his kind. That is precisely what makes him a worthy ally and a character of great intrigue that I imagine the Bikeriders star would enjoy sinking his teeth into.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Bug

Before he starred in Blade II, Norman Reedus starred in one of the earliest and best of Guillermo del Toro's movies, Mimic. The 1998 creature feature is about a horde of mutated cockroaches that are not only the size of human beings but can even appear to resemble a human’s form. I figured, since this movie gave Reedus some experience working on a story about really big bugs, the MCU could give him yet another opportunity to see things from his on-screen enemies’ perspective.

First introduced in 1978, the aptly named “Bug” is part of an alien race known as the Insectivorids, which — you guessed it — means he possesses various abilities similar to those of an insect. He's been known to cross paths with Ant-Man, so Scott Lang could be a fun conduit through which to introduce him. Or he could even team up with an even more iconic buggy hero, Spider-Man. However (or whenever) he's inducted into the MCU, Norman Reedus potentially being tapped for the role could quickly make the character a legend.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Knull

Another one of the veteran performer's more recent notable roles comes from a popular video game called Death Stranding. In the production from acclaimed creator Hideo Kojima, the actor plays Sam Porter — a man who is genetically unable to die. That gave me the idea to fancast him as a character who is known for his immunity to death, among other things. It would also give the star the chance to play one of his darkest roles yet.

The role in question is Knull — an eldritch god who also has the ability to manipulate people’s minds, shapeshift into whatever form he chooses and even create a new life out of thin air. He has the means to be a villain of great prowess in the MCU, and that is an honor I imagine Norman Reedus would be happy to accept.

You know, years ago, I imagined what superhero characters the Walking Dead cast should play, and the role I had in mind for Norman Reedus was The Punisher. Of course, since that likely won't happen now, any of these roles would make a great consolation… unless he accepts the chance to be in any of the upcoming DC movies instead.