A Marvel Director Wants JLo For The MCU, And She’s Putting That Vibe Out There In The Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to projects on the small and silver screens. Given what a powerful force the shared universe is, plenty of A-listers have joined to play a comic book role of their own. But there’s one extremely famous talent that hasn’t gotten in on the fun: Jennifer Lopez . One Marvel director wants JLo to join the shared universe, and she’s putting that vibe out there in the universe. Make it happen, Kevin Feige!

JLo has an extremely busy career as both a pop star, as well as a producer/actress. But could she actually end up appearing in an upcoming Marvel movie or TV show? She-Hulk director and producer Kat Coiro hopes so, and is making her interest known. She spoke to Tara Hitchcock about this possibility, saying:

Oh, well, my dream is to bring JLo into the MCU. So put that out there.

Um, yes please. Jennifer Lopez is a multitalent who would no doubt kill it within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And considering that the shared universe landed megastars like Angelina Jolie, it doesn’t seem totally out of the question. Plus we know the “Let's Get Loud” singer is great at action sequences, as JLo crushed it in her recent Netflix flick The Mother .

While JLo hasn’t joined the MCU just yet, it doesn’t seem totally out of the question. What’s more, Kat Coiro seems like the perfect person to make that connection happen, as she directed Lopez in the recent rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson. Since they have a good working relationship, perhaps she can be the one to make this connection. Or we can even see Lopez in Season 2 of She-Hulk if/when that happens. Fingers crossed.

But now the question is: who could JLo play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? While many of the most iconic heroes/villains have been taken, there’s a seemingly never ending list of characters from the page. And after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it opened up the door for more characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool. So there are even more possible choices for the 54 year-old multihyphenate.

But if JLo was going to work with Coiro again specifically, perhaps she’ll enter the MCU if/when She-Hulk releases another season for those with a Disney+ subscription . Fans have been curious if She-Hulk Season 2 will actually happen , but Marvel’s plans are currently unclear. But there are definitely a number of narrative threads to pull from, including Bruce Banner’s son Skaar. Fans are also hoping the title character becomes a larger presence in the shared universe, hopefully crossing over with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.