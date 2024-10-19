Marvel Dropped A New Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer To Convince Us It's A Halloween Movie, And I Can Actually See It

The Halloween season is a time associated with the best horror movies , as people watch them in the lead-up to the holiday. But let’s be honest here, that’s not everyone’s jam. For the Marvel fans out there, the studio is now trying to use a trailer to convince us that this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine -- which is still in theaters -- doubles as a spooky season pick. Some may think the idea of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s hilarious MCU debuts being scary fare is weird. But hey, I actually can see it being a fun watch around this time of the year.

Deadpool & Wolverine Gets A New Trailer For Halloween Season

Deadpool & Wolverine didn't crack the top ten last weekend, as Terrifier 3 debuted at No. 1 at the box office. However, the 2024 movie release is still playing in many theaters, and Marvel has a fun funny way of letting the public know it. Check out this new trailer -- which was shared to Instagram -- that makes a case for it being your next Halloween season watch:

Considering the superhero movie has permeated the zeitgeist over nearly three months now and has made $1.335 billion worldwide (per Box Office Mojo ), Marvel Studios is not afraid of going ham on spoilers to share all the Halloween-y elements it has. This is actually a smart piece of marketing. As noted in the trailer, the film has skeletons, zombies, vampires, costumes and one of the creepiest villains from the MCU in Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova.

Plus, the new promo is cleverly captioned with “Do hugh like scary movies?” Get it? It's a Scream reference.

Why I Can Actually Get Behind Deadpool And Wolverine As A Spooky Season Movie

I honestly never would have thought to consider Deadpool & Wolverine as a Halloween movie. However, the trailer actually sold me on giving it a second viewing during an evening in October when I don’t want to get into a slasher or other scary fare. The movie, of course, opens with a hilariously morbid sequence, as Wade Wilson digs up the skeletal remains of Wolverine. The Merc with a Mouth then dances to “Bye Bye Bye” while fighting the TVA with the skeleton. That’s definitely the kind of fun energy that could help me get further into the mood of the season.

Also, I’m never getting over how good the Deadpool 3 cast is. It was fun to be surprised by all the biggest cameos when I saw it the first time. Now, however, I’m ready to see Wesley Snipes back in action as Blade, or Channing Tatum as Gambit now that I’ve seen every meme the internet has crafted from the appearance. The movie also certainly provides ideas for A+ Halloween costumes.

So, after seeing this fun trailer, why not take a cue from me and try to look at this movie through a spookier lense? You never know, it might end up becoming a Halloween go-to for you in the years to come.

