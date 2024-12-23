Dang, Watching Marvel’s Massive Domino Stunt For What If…? Season 3 Is As Satisfying As Anything Else On The Internet

The third and final season of What If...? serves as the MCU's final release ahead of all the upcoming Marvel TV shows hitting the 2025 premiere schedule and beyond, with all kinds of multiversal chaos laid out across the biggest holiday week of the year, with new episodes streaming daily for everyone with a Disney+ subscription. But one of the coolest visuals hitting the internet on the same day as the What If...? Season 3 premiere isn't from the animated series itself, but rather a fantastic domino art stunt celebrating the show's arrival.

Seriously, this exhibit does indeed stand out as a work of art, both before and after its minutes-long fall-down process. The painstaking process of laying all of these dominoes was a task taken by artist Lily Hevesh, who also goes by the name Hevesh5 online. More on her in a bit, but first sit back and welcome the various waves of satisfaction embedded in watching 15,000 dominoes cascading down, with plenty of Marvel-specific references to enjoy along the way.

Marvel Animation's What If...? Season 3 | Domino Falldown by Lily Hevesh | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

I could spend hours on end watching complex domino set-ups like this tumbling down, and my blood pressure would probably hit record lows. I need Pluto TV or Tubi to add a Domino Art channel to their lineups ASAP.

As far as fun references go, not only does the domino track feature artwork from What If…?, but also color-coordinates the pieces themselves with the characters on display, starting with Xu Shang-Chi and Kate Bishop, who will appear in Episode 6, “What If…1872?” It airs on December 27, with both Simu Liu and Hailee Steinfeld reprising their respective roles.

That bit leads into a section where Thor’s…ahem…where Mjolnir ziplines down to a spot where a Storm figure is near yellow and black dominoes, which sets up an even bigger version of Mjolnir smashing a lightning bolt display. Which is a reference both to one of the mutant’s classic costume color pairings as well as to the Season 3 episode “What If…The Watcher Disappeared?” in which X-Men ‘97’s Alison Sealy-Smith will once again voice Ororo Munroe, this time as the hammer-wielding Goddess of Thunder.

From there, we see references to episodes featuring Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness (in the midst of musical notes), Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, and of course The Watcher himself. The only thing that could have made this video slightly more soothing is if Jeffrey Wright had narrated it.

But fans don't need me nerding out while identifying things in the video, since the creator herself Lily Hevesh put out a behind-the-scenes video that shows snippets of the nine-day experience of setting up this massive artpiece. Check it out!

“WHAT IF…?” in Dominoes ft. The Watcher! - YouTube Watch On

Will What If...? Season 3 set up storylines that lead into the next phase of Marvel's big-screen efforts, possibly even teasing what's to come in the heavily anticipated Avengers: Doomsday? We'll have to stay tuned as new episodes release daily until the presumable game-changer of a finale hits Disney+ on December 29.