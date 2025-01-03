Marvel Rumor Claims Channing Tatum’s Gambit Is Returning In A Big Way, And I So Hope This Is True

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is aways expanding, thanks to projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were treated to some great surprises in Deadpool & Wolverine, including Channing Tatum's long-awaited debut as Gambit. A wild Marvel rumor claims Tatum’s returning as the X-Man in a big way, and I so hope it's true.

After his Gambit stole scenes and kicked ass in Deadpool 3, fans wondered if he'd be able to play the fan favorite mutant in upcoming Marvel movies. A rumor from scooper Cosmic Circus claimed that Tatum might be reprising the role of Gambit in the next two Avengers movies, which will be directed by The Russo Brothers. And since those crossover movies are set to be multiversal events, it makes sense that Gambit might join in on the fun.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are definitely hyped to see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Besides that, exactly which characters will factor into the story remain a mystery. We'll just have to see if Tatum's Gambit gets officially confirmed by the studio.

Of course, we should take this report with a grain of salt for the time being. There's countless rumors about the next two Avengers movies, and not all of them will end up coming to fruition. But playing Gambit meant a great deal to Tatum, so it wouldn't be surprising if he tried to reprise that role sometime later in the MCU.

Deadpool 3's cameos featured plenty of characters from 20th Century Fox's superhero movies, including Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Chris Evans' Human Torch, and Dafne Keen's X-23. In many ways it felt like the blockbuster was paying tribute to the old studio's work within the genre, especially the montage that played during Deadpool & Wolverine's credits. That includes Tatum, who unfortunately never got to star in his own Gambit movie... yet.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, the doors finally opened for characters like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But those teams still haven't arrived just yet, although mutants have been included in a number of smaller roles in projects. That includes Deadpool 3, which had Wolverine, Gambit, Pyro, Cassandra Nova and more involved in the action... in addition to non-speaking variants of other characters.

Only time will tell if/when Gambit actually pops up in the MCU again. Channing Tatum definitely made an impression, both in the action as well as comedy beats that poked fun at his accent. Hopefully he gets to reprise that role sometime in the future.

The nest MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 move release dates.