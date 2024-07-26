Marvel Teases Galactus’ Entrance In Fantastic Four With An Epic Comic-Con Drone Presentation, And It's So Impressive I Think It Belongs At The Parks

Promoting an upcoming Marvel movie at San Diego Comic Con is something that just feels right. With the event already underway, and a fair amount of hype already surrounding that picture in question, now’s the time to wow the crowd with some spectacle and awe; and Marvel has done just that. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’d look like if Galactus visited our world, in most of his grand scale glory, a recent drone show flaunting that member of the Fantastic Four cast made that happen.

The result is so impressive, I think it’d be a shame to not incorporate this into a Disney Parks night time show. And thankfully you don’t have to merely take my word for it! Take a look at the video from last night’s SDCC light show, shared by Marvel Studios on Twitter:

He’s hungry…See you Saturday at Hall H #FantasticFour #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/abbYE8niMkJuly 26, 2024

Isn’t it gorgeously terrifying? All that’s missing is some sort of ominous message, voiced by Game of Thrones vet Ralph Ineson , to tell us all that Earth will be consumed, and it’d be the full package. Though if I’m being completely honest, people are probably not ready for that yet. Marvel’s certainly not ready to spill the beans, as their huge Hall H extravaganza isn’t set to bust down the San Diego Comic-Con doors until Saturday night.

But seriously, doesn’t this belong at Disneyland, or any of the other Disney Parks? With the company finally adding a Disney World drone show into the mix, we’re seeing more and more experimentation with this brand of thrills. Which brings me to something else I’m wondering about, as the musical accompaniment to Fantastic Four’s big tease sounds like all new music that’d also be at home in the parks.

Which is probably because, from what I’m hearing, that music sounds like it could be from the pen of MCU/Disney Parks’ veteran composer extraordinaire Michael Giacchino. I thought I was listening to something akin to the “total freedom” of The Batman score when I first saw the video, and the soaring choral vocals also sounds reminiscent of the man’s work.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

I'm also wondering if my colleague Adam Holmes’ Fantastic Four ending theory might end up being true when seeing such a scale of immensity set to this music. While the answers to that question in particular definitely won’t be present at Saturday’s Hall H panel, I’m very curious to see what sort of tidbits eventually are dropped.

This film has been a long time coming for the MCU, and with Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn all suiting up as Marvel’s First Family, our four panel dreams and nightmares are about to come true. For now though, I think I’ll just keep watching that beautiful drone footage, and try not to tip too much into a mood of colossal dread and/or awe.

Galactus will invade theaters in our dimension next summer, thanks to the Fantastic Four release date being currently set for July 25, 2025. So let’s hope that Disney Parks makes sure to pack up this show and send it to one of their destination attractions, so it can continue to wow and weird people out. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.