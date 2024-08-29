Marvel Video Debuts New Footage From Thunderbolts And Daredevil: Born Again

Though the 2024 movie schedule saw only Deadpool & Wolverine making theatrical magic in the MCU, the road ahead is pretty bright. And since Marvel Comics is now celebrating its 85th anniversary of four-panel storytelling, the company has taken the time to honor that occasion looking at both the past and the future. As new footage from both Thunderbolts* and Daredevil: Born Again, the world of upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows looks absolutely stunning.

Thunderbolts* And Daredevil: Born Again Have Been Properly Teased

I must admit, the new clips from both of these hotly anticipated MCU projects are a bit short, Like, blink and you’ll miss them short, totally devoid of dialogue. That can be excused though, as this video is more of a celebration of the entire Marvel Entertainment machine, and not just movies and television.

With that in mind though, I’m actually excited to see things like the Thunderbolts* cast assembled in a crowded elevator, looking tired but ready for a fight. And even seeing Charlie Cox back in action, bearded face and all, is quite an entertaining tease that pairs well with what we know about Daredevil: Born Again. Seriously, take a look at it for yourself, and tell me this isn’t exciting?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the same time, we’ve also been given looks at Captain America: Brave New World and Agatha All Along that successfully stoke the fires. Which is also awesome, as both of those projects are the more immediate properties heading our way in the months to come. But now a larger mystery is opening up, as a couple of familiar faces have appeared unexpectedly; leading to one huge question about what's on the horizon for the MCU's Phase 5 finale, and beyond.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Is Marvel Trying To Tell Us Something With Agent Carter And Professor X?

Right after this Marvel 85th anniversary tribute video made the promise that “we’ve only just begun,” a couple of faces I never thought we’d see again popped up. In this segment that’s supposed to carry us into teasing the future of the video, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter and Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier are both shown briefly in the lineup.

More specifically, it’s Atwell’s appearance in the cancelled series Agent Carter and Stewart’s reprisal in Doctor Strange 2 that are used in the grand scheme of things. Now forgive me for looking to the future here, but could the 2016 reaction to Agent Carter's cancellation have really won the suits over? Also, was Sir Patrick Stewart's previous Deadpool dodginess really a cover for something else in the works?

Perhaps most importantly, is there a future for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, with some sort of rematch/unexpected team up uniting these three parties? I mean, Deadpool & Wolverine made The Void its playground where anything is possible; and a hypothetical Tales from The Void series could be a fun way to bring back legacy actors without worrying too much about the overall MCU story arc.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone who has definitely felt superhero fatigue over the last couple of years, the 2024 slowdown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have done the trick. I’m actually hyped about the questions and footage we’ve now experienced, and I really need to find some answers to these queries now hanging in the Multiverse.

Well, that and I’m still really hyped after hearing Michael Giacchino’s theme to The Fantastic Four: First Steps . In any case, the world of Marvel is about to grow in the coming years, and it’s a beautiful thing to see. And thanks to a Disney+ subscription being the primary home for the MCU, you can celebrate the past yourself through revisiting any of the previous titles released.

Though don’t forget that Agatha All Along will be the next stop on the timeline, as it’s set to premiere on September 18th, with its first two episodes. Until then dear readers, EXCELSIOR!