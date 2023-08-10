McDonald's And Loki Are Collaborating Ahead Of Season 2, And This Could Be Like Rick And Morty's Szechuan Sauce Craze All Over Again

I think it's fair to say that when it comes to collaborating with big movies and tv shows, fast food has long been on the cutting edge of innovation. Many of us have fond memories of the cheap plastic toys or cups we bought tied to our favorite series and films, but now we're all adults. This means McDonald's has to up its game from toys to food offerings, and the reveal for its Loki collaboration looks like it could be Rick and Morty's Szechuan sauce debacle because I feel like a kid looking at toys all over again.

Loki Season 2 may not be available to binge with a Disney+ subscription until October 6th, but that doesn't mean McDonald's has to wait around. In fact, its promotion of the new season is starting on Monday, August 14th, when we'll see the two worlds mix. Check out the tweet below, which showed the fast food chain revealed there will be Loki-themed Sweet 'N Sour Sauce.

the as featured in meal premieres 8.14

According to Today, the sauce will be paired with the choice of either a 10-piece McNugget meal, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal, or a Big Mac meal. Those that get the sauce will be able to scan it with Snapchat and reveal exclusive content about the show from Marvel weekly. In short, you'll have to keep coming back to see more content or just hold onto that sauce packet.

For the record, it appears that this is just the regular Sweet 'N Sour sauce with different packaging. With that said, it's been a while since I've had that sauce, so I already feel like I'm going to be heading to McDonald's soon to get my fill.

Will The Loki Sweet 'N Sour Sauce Cause Chaos Like Rick And Morty's Szechuan Sauce?

With a themed sauce on the way, I can't help but think about the absolutely chaotic events that unfolded the last time McDonald's collaborated with Rick and Morty and brought back the Szechuan sauce. The sauce, which was limited-time promotion during the animated release of Mulan, was referenced in the Season 3 episode "The Rickshank Redemption" and soon led to calls for the sauce to be brought back.

McDonald's obliged but did not account for the mass of people who would show up to their stores demanding Szechuan sauce. Supplies were soon wiped out, chaos broke out at a McDonald's, and people began selling what sauces they did obtain on auction sites for ridiculous prices. McDonald's did eventually meet the demand needed for Rick and Morty fans but had to apologize for not doing it the first go-around.

One would imagine that McDonald's learned from that mistake, which could explain why Loki branding is being attached to a previously existing sauce. Even so, the thrill of exclusive Marvel content could drive many more people to order the sauce than consumers previously did, which could once again lead to a shortage, price gouging, and chaos. Is this exactly the multiverse chaos He Who Remains warned Loki about in Season 1?

Perhaps we'll find out as McDonald's has a cameo in Loki Season 2, which premieres on Friday, October 6th, on Disney+. As mentioned, the Loki meal will be available at the fast food joint on Monday, August 14th, so be prepared to make a pit stop to grab a sauce.