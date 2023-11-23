The 8 MCU Actors Who Have Appeared In The Most Marvel Movies

If you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order , then you surely know they collectively make up a massive tapestry of storytelling – one that includes a vast array of characters. Viewers have been introduced to countless faces by way of the interconnected superhero franchise, including valiant do-gooders, nefarious villains and courageous allies. Of course, throughout the series’ history, some actors have played their respective roles more frequently than others. There are a select few Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who’ve appeared in the most films set in the fictional world, and we’re going to discuss them.

Before we talk about these performers (some of which are amongst the highest-paid MCU stars ), let’s clarify a few things. First off, this list only includes credits for films in the Disney-produced franchise. The TV shows were not taken into account but are mentioned here and there. Also, the actors considered for this ranking have at least seven films under their belts. Blockbusters in which these stars make cameos in mid or post-credits scenes are also included in their tally of credits. Though that doesn’t include sequences that are scenes from other productions. (Think of the Civil War tag at the end of Ant-Man.) Finally, upcoming Marvel movies aren’t included here. So with all of that out of the way, let’s talk about the veterans of this lucrative shared universe.

Don Cheadle (7 Films)

Don Cheadle wasn’t given much time to decide whether he wanted to play Col. James Rhodes (a.k.a. War Machine). However, years later, he may not regret the decision. Cheadle debuted as Rhodes in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and reprised the role in 2013’s Iron Man 3. Two years later, he popped up in Avengers: Age of Ultron and, just a year later, he returned in Captain America: Civil War. Cheadle can also name Avengers: Infinity and Endgame as parts of his filmography and, between those movies, he briefly appeared in Captain Marvel’s mid-credits scene. It’s also worth noting that Cheadle played Rhodey in a couple of MCU TV shows and is set to lead the upcoming film Armor Wars , of which few details are known .

Paul Bettany (7 Films)

Fans have both heard and seen Paul Bettany throughout his tenure in the Marvel movies (which have been ranked) . The British actor originally served as the voice of Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence system, J.A.R.V.I.S., first lending his vocals to the role in Iron Man. Bettany reprised that role in the movie’s two sequels as well 2012’s The Avengers. He also portrayed the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron, in which he also made his on-camera debut as Vision. As the android, Bettany went on to appear in Civil War as well as Infinity War, which marked the hero’s demise (ahead of WandaVision).

Mark Ruffalo (8 Films)

Like his colleague Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo succeeded someone in his respective role and has since shown up in eight MCU flicks. His version of Bruce Banner/The Hulk appeared in all four of the Avengers flicks from 2012 to 2019. Ruffalo’s most prominent outing as Banner outside of the crossover movies occurred in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The star can also claim mid or post-credit cameos in Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This isn’t too shabby for Ruffalo, who’s dropped a few spoilers in his time.

Chris Hemsworth (8 Films)

Chris Hemsworth’s stint in the franchise has been particularly impressive, especially when you consider that he became its first star to accomplish a major feat – leading four solo movies. After making his debut as the God of Thunder in 2011’s Thor, he played the character in its sequels: The Dark World, Ragnarok and most recently, Love and Thunder. Of course, the Australian performer was also a part of the Infinity Saga’s four Avengers films. Hemsworth’s future with the franchise remains unclear, though the end of his fourth solo outing did tease that his beloved Asgardian warrior would return.

Scarlett Johansson (9 Films)

A fan could argue that no one could’ve played Natasha Romanoff the way Scarlett Johansson did. She made a real splash when she arrived on the scene in Iron Man 2 and later gave a masterful performance in The Avengers. Two years after the team-up movie, Johansson truly shined when she portrayed Nat in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She’d go on to star in three more Avenger movies as well as Civil War and made a cameo in Captain Marvel’s mid-credits sequence. Finally, she capped off her journey as Romanoff in 2021’s Black Widow. It seems Johansson doesn’t have plans to play Nat again , but she is serving as a producer on a yet-to-be revealed Marvel project.

Chris Evans (10 Films)

Chris Evans’ Sentinel of Liberty was also a mainstay within the MCU for close to a decade. His first starring turn in the franchise was Captain America: The First Avenger, which hit theaters in 2011. The Knives Out alum also portrayed the character in the two sequels – Winter Soldier and Civil War. Of course, Evans’ Steve Rogers was also a major player in all four Avengers movies. Additionally, he made a small cameo in Thor: The Dark World, in which Rogers was briefly impersonated by Loki and also popped up in Captain Marvel’s mid-credits scene. And finally, who could forget those memorable appearances he made via training videos in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Robert Downey Jr. (10 Films

Although there are many stars who managed to make their mark on the massive IP, Robert Downey Jr. arguably made the biggest impression. That’s in great part because he was able to flesh out genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist Tony Stark over so many movies. Downey first took flight as Stark in the franchise’s inaugural installment, Iron Man, eventually leading its two sequels as well. He also more than made his presence known in the quartet of team-up features centered around Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Downey also made that memorable cameo as Tony at the tail end of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and starred in Captain America: Civil War as well as Spider-Man: Homecoming. It’s really no wonder that he was one of Marvel’s highest-earning talents.

Samuel L. Jackson (10 Films)

Where does one even begin when it comes to talking about Samuel L. Jackson’s numerous appearances as Nick Fury. Well, I guess you could start at the beginning with his post-credits cameo in Iron Man, which was preceded by Jackson’s more substantial role in its 2010 follow-up. One can’t forget that he also briefly played the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director in Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger. As time went on, the fan-favorite actor appeared as Fury in The Avengers as well as Age of Ultron and also had brief appearances in Infinity War and Endgame. Jackson also played a younger version of Fury in Captain Marvel and, more recently, he reprised the role in its sequel, The Marvels. Needless to say, the actor has been all around this fictional universe.

These actors certainly have impressive bodies of work as far as the MCU is concerned. It’s somewhat bittersweet that some of them no longer have commitments to the franchise. Still, their work within it will surely be remembered for years to come.