Marvel’s Scarlett Johansson Comments On Possible Black Widow Return Following Avengers Rumors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to projects on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription . There are countless rumors about what’s going to happen in upcoming Marvel movies , including a theory that the OG Avengers could be resurrected and reunited . And now Scarlett Johansson has commented about Black Widow possibly returning to the shared universe.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have a special place in our hearts for the original Avengers lineup. It’s been hard moving on without them, including Black Widow who died during Endgame ’s time heist. But there are rumors swirling they might be back, and Johansson was asked on Today about that possibility. She responded fairly bluntly, offering:

I think it might be... I think it was the end, right? I don't know how you come back from that.

I mean, she’s not wrong. Although with the multiverse now in play at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems like just about anything is possible. Case in point: Hugh Jackman returning to Wolverine in Deadpool 3. So who's to say that Natasha can’t somehow be brought back?

Of course, reviving Natasha would cheapen her death sequence, as well as the grieving we’ve seen on screen from both Yelena and Hawkeye. And from a logistical side, Johansson also had to sue Disney over the way the Black Widow movie was released in the pandemic. Later in that same interview on Today, Johansson further mused on what it would take to bring her signature character back, saying:

I would have... it would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But, you know, who knows? Eh... I'm not sure.

Scarlett Johansson spent years guarding Marvel’s secrets, so perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that she was able to leave things fairly open while chatting with Savannah Guthrie. While it doesn’t seem like she’s got any plans to reprise her role in the MCU, she knows better than to definitively say never. And that’s why she’s one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood!

The rumors about the OG Avengers being revived came from a report by Variety about the state of the MCU. It claims the studio ws floating around the idea of bringing back the original Avengers for a new movie, following a string of box office disappointments. And if The Marvels ’ opening weekend performance was any indication, these concerns likely remain.