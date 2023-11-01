MCU Fans Think The Marvels Video Just Dropped A Huge X-Men Tease

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, with the rabid fandom often theorizing about what might becoming in forthcoming projects. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Nia DaCosta's The Marvels. And the MCU fans think a video for The Marvels just dropped a huge X-Men tease. What's more, there are already rumors about how the project might bring mutants to the MCU.

The Captain Marvel sequel will hit theaters shortly, and the marketing campaign is heating up. A new video for The Marvels is titled "What Comes Next", which made it seem like the project is going to be super important to the Multiverse Saga as a whole. But some eagle eyed fans noticed that the text of that message leaves the letter "X" alone, which might be a tease that the X-Men are connected to the movie. You can see a screenshot of that moment below:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

All of the other letters from "Comes Next" fade out at once, so it definitely feels like the editors leff that "X" on purpose. But Marvel security is notoriously tight, so we're likely not going to get any concrete information until The Marvels hits theaters. Luckily the wait is nearly over as it's just a matter of days. In the meantime, fans will continue dissecting The Marvels' trailers.

As a reminder, you can see the full video below. If you pause at around ten seconds, the X definitely stands out. And with Monica Rambeau's voice mentioning that another universe is blending in with theirs, there are seemingly narrative threads to pull from to bring the X-Men into the fold.

As previously mentioned, there are a number of theories already circulating online about The Marvels cast. One popular rumor claims that the credits scene of the movie will show Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau waking up in an alternate universe. In that rumored sequence she'll encounter a variant of Captain Marvel, who is friends with the original X-Men from 20th Century Fox. And just like that, the MCU will be connected to the original X-Men franchise. Of course, this is all just rumors and speculation at this point.

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for the day the X-Men could join the shared universe. And as such, there have been plenty of theories and rumors around the years, especially after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and opened the doors for mutants to finally appear.

Regarding that rumored The Marvels scene with Monica, there are a number of names being thrown around online regarding who she might be appearing with. Some think that Kelsey Grammer's Beast will appear, while others think it'll be Halle Berry's Storm. Of course, it's also possible that all this speculation is wrong, and The Marvels will find another way to connect to the X-Men. After all, the finale of Ms. Marvel heavily hinted at Kamala Khan being a mutant.

The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.