The Marvels Trailer Brings Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau And Kamala Khan Together In The MCU

The last few years have seen Brie Larson made cameo appearances as Carol Danvers in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Ms. Marvel finale, but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage again. However, rather than the Captain Marvel sequel being called Captain Marvel 2, it’s instead called The Marvels. as Carol will be sharing leading lady status with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. Now we finally have our first look at the upcoming Marvel movie thanks to The Marvels' first trailer arriving.

As was teased in the Ms. Marvel finale and confirmed in the footage shown at D23 last September, The Marvels will see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan switching places with one another when they use their powers. Why is this happening? That’s a mystery that won’t be solved until people are seated for the movie, but given how closely these three characters are connected to each other in the comics, it’ll be nice to see them all within one runtime. There are also already some established connections in the MCU with this trio, as Monica knew Carol when she was a girl and Kamala grew up as a huge Captain Marvel fan. And the teenage superhero is the only one who seems thrilled about this turn of events.

Along with the three aforementioned actresses, The Marvels also sees the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who met both Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau back in 1995, and was last seen hanging out with the Skrulls in the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. The Secret Invasion series is set to be released to Disney+ subscribers before The Marvels’ arrival, hitting the streaming service June 21st. No doubt the events of that show will somehow tie into what goes down in this particular movie, especially if the Skrulls are involved. After all, along with Carol and Fury’s having history with those shapeshifting aliens, remember that a Skrull agent made contact with Monica at the end of WandaVision.

The Marvels will also see the return of Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur as Kamala Khan’s brother Amir, her mother Muneeba and her father Yusuf. Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon have also been cast in undisclosed roles, although the former is reportedly playing a villain. We saw the trio of heroes facing off against a villain, epically using their powers in tandem. We’ll also reunite with Goose the cat-looking Flerken, who was last seen in Captain Marvel coughing up the Tesseract in Nick Fury’s office. What's more, Goose seems to have brought along some friends for the sequel. Candyman’s Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels, as well as contributed to the script alongside Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28. Make sure you’re caught up to speed on what’s happened to Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan in the MCU so far by streaming their adventures with your Disney+ subscription.