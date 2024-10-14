New Agatha All Along Video Drops Big Reveal About That Mystery Car Wreck And Confirms Teen's Real Name

One of the biggest mysteries of the 2024 TV season has finally been addressed, with Joe Locke’s Teen dropping his Agatha All Along facade to reveal he’s actually the Scarlet Witch’s magical son Billy. (Not exactly the best-kept secret, considering toy spoilers .) Since it happened in the middle of the season, rather than near the finale, so much story is yet to play out, and Marvel dropped a new promo filled with new and unseen footage that taps into some of those details.

Check out the wild and stressful new footage below and join me in speculating about a couple of the surprising reveals and subsequent questions about the car wreck referenced in the series premiere and more.

Now let's go through some of the biggest reveals therein, squealing and skipping all the way down.

Billy's Full Name Confirmed, No Kap(lan)

While Episode 5's final moments did indeed confirm Teen to be a magical being with a crown that absolute resembles that of Scarlet Witch, the fact that his name wasn't fully stated left some room for debate on whether the show would lean into giving him the same last name as Wanda, or if they would go with the Kaplan surname from the comics.

But the new trailer tackles that question immediately (at least assuming there aren't further twists to come), with Agatha saying:

What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of The Road?

Now, just because Agatha knows him to be Wanda Maximoff's son doesn't fully mean Agatha All Along or other connected upcoming Marvel shows will bypass the Kaplan family's narrative ties altogether. But it'll be interesting to see if and how showrunner Jac Schaeffer & Co. lay out those breadcrumbs., especially when considering the following reveal.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Billy And His "Mom" Were Involved In The Car Collision

As seen in the video, Billy (presumably) is riding in a car outside of the Westview Hex, which he can see clearly through the backseat window. And then for some currently unknown reason, the vehicle careens off of the road and slams into a tree, with Billy calling out "Mom!" But who would have been the Mom that he's calling to?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't get me wrong, Agatha All Along telegraphed this point fairly explicitly within the series premiere, with Teen being hit by Mrs. Hart's car in Agatha's crime-drama hallucination, combined with other possible clues such as a ripped-up sweater, injuries from glass shards (like a car window) and more. So it's not so shocking to learn that he was in a wreck.

But it couldn't have been Wanda driving the car if the Hex was already in place, and it doesn't seem like Agatha could have been driving that car outside of Westview either. So could this be where the Kaplan family comes into play? Albeit quite tragically, with Mrs. Kaplan and her son dying in the process, with I suppose only one of them being resurrected by magic.

(Image credit: Marvel)

We'll Meet Another Witch With Purple Powers

This last bit seems like kind of a footnote compared to all the exciting reveals about Joe Locke's Billy, but a few unfamiliar faces pop up in Agatha All Along's midseason trailer, and one of them shows off some magical skills that look all too similiar to those of Kathryn Hahn's morally wavering witch.

Specifically, we see the mystery character pictured above, looking very freaked out while blasting out purple magic waves that I have to assume are identical to Agatha's, though I'm willing to be wrong if there are specific differences in the hue and/or shading. In any case, I believe this is the first time we've seen another witch with purple magic in the MCU. (The other unfamiliar character's magic isn't directly shown, but has a brighter glow closer to orange or yellow.)

When the Salem Seven attempted to kill Agatha at the stake in the WandaVision flashback, they all shared the same blue-tinted magic, so I wonder if this woman is where Agatha's purple powers came from in the first place. Which certainly doesn't bode well for her survival, but it's something I hadn't fully considered before.