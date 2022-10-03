New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Offers Best Look At Namor And The New Panther

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of movies and TV projects, but a few stand out as true fan favorites. Chief among them is Black Panther, which is why Ryan Coogler's sequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. And a new trailer for Wakanda Forever offers our best look at Namor and the new Panther.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in a little over a month, the marketing for the Marvel sequel is really picking up. While Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, the new trailer (seen above) offers some major tidbits of information. That includes the first real look at the new Black Panther suit, check it out below.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I mean, how cool is that? While the massively popular first trailer for Black Panther 2 featured a brief glimpse of the new Panther's claws and foot, this is the first time we've gotten a real look at the new suit. And it seemingly hints at who might be taking on the mantle for the beloved fictional country. Let's break down what we're being shown here.

This real glimpse of the new Black Panther comes fairly late in this new trailer, but seemingly confirms that a female character will be the next person to be given the power of the Heart-Shaped Herb (assuming it was replanted after the events of the first movie.) There are a few possible choices for who is under the mask, but the most logical are definitely Okoye or Shuri. Although some merchandise for Wakanda Forever might have already revealed that mystery. We'll just have to see as the project moves closer to its release.

Aside from this thrilling first glimpse at the new Black Panther, the second trailer for Wakanda Forever is also very much focused on Tenoch Huerta's new antihero Namor the Sub-Mariner. Per this new footage, those who live below the see actually think that the new character is a God (although he's expected to actually be a mutant). This seemingly shows how all-out war eventually breaks out between Atlantis and Wakanda, which should make for some thrilling action sequences.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The supporting characters from Black Panther 2 also get way more screen time in this second trailer, which is sure to thrill the countless fans out there who can't wait to return to Wakanda in the Marvel blockbuster. Once again it looks like Angela Bassett will give an emotional performance as Queen Ramonda, in what seems like an expanded role.

We also get to see more footage of Dominique Thorne as Riri Johnson/Ironheart. We see her piloting her new suit, which was also revealed via Black Panther 2 merchandise. Another newcomer who gets some added screen time is Michaela Coel as Aneka. Winston Duke is also back as M'Baku, getting some dialogue in this epic new trailer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.