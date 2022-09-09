New She-Hulk Video Shares More Looks At Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Return

While Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is the star of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, this new Disney+ show has also served as a nice platform for special Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. Along with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk having returned in the first episode to offer his advice on Hulking out, and then departing to elsewhere in the galaxy in the following She-Hulk episode, we’ve also reunited with Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Benedict Wong’s Wong. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, however, still has yet to surface, but a new She-Hulk video has shared some more looks at his forthcoming return.

Following Charlie Cox’s cameo as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will see the character suiting back up in his vigilante garb for the first time since Netflix cancelled the Daredevil series (which can now be viewed with a Disney+ subscription) almost four full years ago. Along with getting another quick peek at Matt in his differently-colored Daredevil costume in this new She-Hulk preview mixing new footage with shots from prior episodes, we also see Cox’s character, a fellow attorney, in civilian mode interacting with Jennifer Walters in her human form. He tells her that Jennifer can be the one to help people when society fails them, and She-Hulk can help people whom the law has failed.

Tatiana Maslany has previously said that Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are best friends, so it makes sense that we’d see the two of them hanging out with each other after a hard day of legal work. On top of that though, events will unfold that will lead to Jennifer running into Daredevil while she’s in She-Hulk form. It’s unclear if Jennifer knows Matt’s the one under the mask, but she does deliver this delightful fourth wall break about him:

This guy’s really kinda doing it for me.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil served as one of the anchoring heroes in the brief Marvel Netflix period, and while there was a time when it was doubtful we’d ever see the actor in the role again, it’s nice to see him back in action after all this time. And She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home are just the tip of this proverbial iceberg. Cox is already confirmed to appear in Echo alongside Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who returned late last year in Hawkeye. After that, these two will lead Daredevil: Born Again, which will have an 18-episode first season, is being written by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, and will premiere on Disney+ in early 2024.

So there’s a lot of live-action Daredevil to look forward to from Marvel Studios in the coming years, starting with his forthcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law appearance, though it’s still unclear which episode this will take place in. Don’t forget to check out what other Marvel TV shows are coming down the creative pipeline.