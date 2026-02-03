‘No Kevins And/Or Feiges’: Marvel Star Iman Vellani’s Wonder Man Review Is Somehow Even More Delightful Than I Imagined

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, with the studio regularly putting out new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the latest TV project to arrive on the streaming service is Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani reviewed the new show on Letterboxd, and it was totally delightful.

The Ms. Marvel actress is known for being a Marvel cheerleader, as well as an actor within the universe. While its unclear when she'll return in upcoming Marvel movies, she's keeping track of each new release. She took to Letterboxd after watching Wonder Man, and included a long list of reasons why folks should tune. It reads:

If you like movies, watch Wonder Man. If you like movies about movies, watch Wonder Man. If you’re a Midnight Cowboy fan, watch Wonder Man. If you’ve seen every Marvel ever—or no Marvels at all—watch Wonder Man. If you prefer your superheroes human first and super second, watch Wonder Man. If you’re a lil sucker for a mentorship buddy-comedy, watch Wonder Man. If you forgot what sincerity looks like, watch Wonder Man.

Honestly, her enthusiasm is both adorable and kinda contagious. While it's unclear how much Wonder Man will connect to future MCU titles, Vellani seems to think that the show is good for anyone who loves movies. Even if folks are casual fans of the shared universe. Talk about a glowing review.

The list of reasons why she wants people to watch Wonder Man is quite long, and makes up the majority of her review. But it's her final comments that are perhaps the funniest. She name drops Marvel boss Kevin Feige, posting:

Note: This message was written under the pure influence of joy. No Kevins and/or Feiges are currently present.

Just to be clear: she wasn't asked by Kevin Feige or anyone else from Marvel to write this review. Instead, Iman Vellani just really loved what the cast and crew brought to Wonder Man. And her arguments are pretty convincing.

As previously mentioned, it's unclear when Ms. Marvel will return to the MCU. She made the jump from the small to the silver screen in The Marvels, which bombed at the box office. She wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, but some fans are still hoping she pops up in either that title or Secret Wars.

Wonder Man is streaming in its entirety on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And the next big screen adventure will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st.