Kat Dennings Had The Funniest Reaction When Asked If She'd Appear In The MCU Again: 'I'm In The System'

Kat Dennings is one of the few actors to play prominent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who didn’t originate from the comics. Darcy Lewis was Jane Foster’s gal pal in the first two Thor movies, then she returned as one of the key supporting characters in WandaVision, and that was followed by a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and alternate versions of Darcy appearing throughout What If… ?. So can we expect to see Dennings reprise this role in any upcoming Marvel movies or upcoming Marvel TV shows? Well, she had a pretty funny reaction when she was asked that question.

These days, Kat Dennings stars opposite Tim Allen in Shifting Gears, but while promoting her ABC series, she was asked if we’ll see her in Avengers: Doomsday. This is how she amusingly responded to ET:

First off, I like how Kat Dennings initially thought Doomsday might be an episode of Shifting Gears rather than one of the biggest 2026 movie releases. Then, despite giving the usual Marvel line of how she can’t say anything about if she’s any upcoming MCU projects, she made it abundantly clear that she’s not in Avengers: Doomsday. Then Dennings realized that because she’s been scanned, technically Marvel Studios could insert Darcy into anything it wants, even if she didn’t say anything.

This was quite the journey, but once again, don’t expect to see Darcy Lewis in Avengers: Doomsday. Now, Kat Dennings didn’t say anything about if she’s in Avengers: Secret Wars, though I imagine her schedule on Shifting Gears would make it difficult to participate in the ending of The Multiverse Saga too. Also, because of the way my mind works, when Dennings said at the end, “I’m in the system,” I thought back to this moment with Michael Peña’s Luis in Ant-Man:

Ant-Man Movie CLIP - We Just Robbed You (2015) - Michael Peña Superhero Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

So Darcy Lewis won’t be around for the forthcoming battle with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, but don’t worry, there’s plenty of familiar faces who are in on the action. MCU heavy hitters like Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, Loki and even Steve Rogers will be joined by the New Avengers (formerly known as the Thunderbolts), the Fantastic Four team introduced last year in First Steps, and various X-Men characters reprised by their actors from the Fox franchise. As with the last two Avengers movies, Joe and Anthony Russo are directing both Doomsday and Secret Wars, and Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron wrote both movies.

As we count down the months to Avengers: Doomsday’s December 18 release, you’re always welcome to stream Kat Dennings’ past MCU appearances with a Disney+ subscription. Otherwise, tune into Shifting Gears Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, or stream new episodes afterwards with a Hulu subscription.