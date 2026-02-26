What Does Disney Actually Think About Avengers: Doomsday (So Far)?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly puts out new content for fans, in both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. It's safe to say one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are curious about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. While only time will tell how moviegoing audiences feel about the next big crossover movie, what does the studio actually think about it?

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, so there are countless rumors about what go down during its mysterious runtime. A new report by Variety has helped to peel back the curtain on what Disney thinks about the forthcoming blockbuster, claiming:

Executives are pleased with what they’ve seen for the December release, and rival studio heads privately predict Doomsday will be the year’s highest-grossing film.

That's a pretty glowing endorsement. Despite Doomsday still doing reshoots and being months away from its December release, it seems like folks at the House of Mouse are happy with what they've seen from the next Avengers movie. What's more, they're reportedly convinced that it'll make the most money out of any 2026 movie. Considering how Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time after its release, this doesn't seem totally out of left field.

This report is definitely encouraging, especially considering some of the peaks and valleys the MCU has experienced since the last Avengers movie. The concerns about superhero fatigue are real, and we've seen as projects like The Marvels bombed at the box office.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU as a whole. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

While Marvel movies are no longer guaranteed to be successful, that doesn't mean that they still can't do well. For instance, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records upon its release. And since the Doomsday cast list includes so many fan favorite characters, it would stand to reason that folks would show up at the theater to see the shared universe's next big crossover event.

The studios' confidence in the forthcoming Avengers movie is super encouraging, and should only increase fan anticipation for the blockbuster. The Doomsday teasers definitely turned heads, and moviegoers are hoping to get a full trailer sooner rather than later. These calls for more footage (and a full synopsis) will likely only get louder since the studio is reportedly so happy with what The Russo Brothers brought to the table.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if the movie ends up being as successful as the studio is hoping, especially as it's competing with Dune: Part Three at the box office.