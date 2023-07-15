One Of Disney+’s Marvel Shows Is Set For A History-Making Broadcast TV Debut On ABC

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ subscription holders have invested in the House of Mouse’s flagship streaming platform for a number of reasons. A particularly big draw has been the plethora of exclusive content related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The service has dropped a wide range of offerings at this point, including WandaVision, What If…?, Moon Knight and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. And up until this point, all of that content has remained exclusive to those who pay for it. However, that’s about to change, as one of the MCU TV shows is officially set for a history-making debut on ABC. And it’s none other than the Iman Vellani-led Ms. Marvel !

The alphabet network announced the news in a press release, which broke down when viewers should expect to see the coming-of-age superhero series. The six-episode show will be split up and aired on two specific days. The first three episodes will be shown from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. The final three will be shown the following Saturday, August 12 during the same time slot.

It goes without saying that this is a major moment for Marvel Studios and ABC, which both fall under The Walt Disney Company’s corporate umbrella. This move could potentially help to get more eyes on the show. Of course, this also now poses the question of whether or not more MCU series could follow suit in the near future. While that remains to be seen, it very well could be a possibility, especially as the network gets creative with its programming amid the actors and writers strikes .

The well reviewed Ms. Marvel proved to be one of the most delightful entries in the canon and ultimately struck a chord with many general viewers when it premiered in the summer of 2022. It centers on the character of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen who idolizes the Avengers. In an unforeseen turn of events, she gains superpowers herself and seeks to become a hero. The show received positive reviews for the performance of its lead actress as well as those of the supporting cast. Its visual style was also the subject of much praise.

This news comes on the heels of the reveal that Kamala Khan has been established as a mutant in the pages of Marvel Comics. And at present, the fan-favorite character is set to receive a brand-new limited series that’s being co-written by Iman Vellani. The upcoming title was announced not long after Khan seemingly met the ultimate fate in the recently released Fallen Friend title. But as many readers probably know, demises like that don’t last all that long.

The Disney+ show’s broadcast TV debut is also incredibly appropriate given that Kamala is slated to return in Marvel Studios’ next movie, The Marvels. A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, it will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers teaming up with Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau after all three heroines’ powers become entangled. Other plot details have been kept under wraps, though what we do know based on the first Marvels trailer is that the MCU heavy-hitters are going to have a funny dynamic.

Ms. Marvel’s ABC debut is sure to be exciting for those who haven’t been able to check it out up to this point. It’ll be interesting to see just how many tune in to see the adventures of Kamala Khan, before she makes the jump to the big screen later this year.