Oppenheimer Star Has A Very Sweet Reason Why He Wanted To Play The Thing In The Fantastic Four, And Now I Need Him In Another MCU Role
Get Kevin Feige on the phone.
There has been way too much talk about “superhero fatigue.” In my honest opinion, it’s fair… but short-sighted. Yes, we received more than a few projects by the top comic and superhero producers that fell short of expectations. The less we say about those movies and TV shows, the better. But both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros (though its DC label) are steadily ramping up production on exciting projects that could power the genre for 20 more years, and when I hear enthusiasm for those stories and the roles that are offered inside of them, it warms my heart.
Which takes us to Oppenheimer co-star David Krumholtz, a veritable character actor who is best known for The Santa Clause but has worked steadily in the industry for decades. Krumholtz lobbied for the role of The Thing in Matt Shakman’s planned The Fantastic Four, a part that eventually went to Ebon Moss-Bachrach. While speaking with ComicBook, though, Krumholtz opened up about why he wanted to play The Thing, and revealed a deep emotional bond with the source material. Krumholtz said:
If you grew up reading Marvel comics, there has been something magical about seeing these characters brought to life on screen, dating back to Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie and also including detours into the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and more. The MCU has become its own behemoth, and a big part of the reason why I’m excited for Shakman’s The Fantastic Four is because it’s the first time he team is being properly handled by Marvel Studios, and not merely on loan to another studio who purchased the character rights. This is why the rumor of having the story set in the 1960s, or the inclusion of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot are all very intriguing.
David Krumholtz continued to express that passion and love for the MCU, and even made a pitch for joining it, still. He told ComicBook:
How can Kevin Feige read this and NOT find a role for David Krumholtz in an upcoming Marvel movie? He jokingly said he can play The Mole Man in The Fantastic Four, but there are endless possibilities for an actor of his caliber. So start the petition. Get Krumholtz into a Disney+ show, or part of “Thunderbolt” Ross’s presidential cabinet. Make him Jarvis for the Young Avengers. Cast him as the MCU Hammerhead in Spider-Man 4. The man has chops, and is a fan. That’s a win-win.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
