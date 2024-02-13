That Time The Santa Clause’s David Krumholtz, AKA Bernard, Was High At Disney World And Got Into Hot Water With Disney (And Hilary Duff)
This might be the most 2002 story ever.
You might not recognize his name, but there is no way you don’t recognize his face. David Krumholtz has been around Hollywood for some time, playing Bernard in one of the best Christmas movies of all time, The Santa Clause, its first sequel, and more recently, the follow-up series The Santa Clauses. While most of us will undoubtedly have a family-friendly idea of the actor in our heads, considering the holiday flicks are great for the whole family, the Oppenheimer actor recently took to social media to share a hilarious story about being high at Disney World and getting himself into hot water with Disney. Plud one of their biggest stars at the time, Hilary Duff.
Krumholtz shared his inebriated Disney World odyssey in a thread on X (previously known as Twitter), similar to his worst audition story. The actor shared what he considered a “quarter-life crisis” following the filming of Santa Clause 2, but it was when the movie was released he got himself into trouble. He wrote:
Krumholtz's adventure veered into the bizarre the evening before the parade. Upon seeing a Bernard mannequin and buying a Disney Christmas Pluto sweater on a whim, he was surprised the next day with his elf costume missing its wig and shoes, meant for a dance performance on a float with Hilary Duff. This led to a panicked call to his publicist and his adamant refusal to wear the costume, resulting in him wearing the Pluto sweater while riding alone in a horse-drawn carriage.
The ensuing parade, sans Bernard, led to a confused crowd and a visibly irked Hilary Duff. The situation peaked during a collective singing of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," where the actor, placed next to Bear from Bear in the Big Blue House, faced a terse exchange with the parade's director over his costume refusal. The story continues:
Ouch. How surreal would it be to see Bear whisper that to a dejected Bernard? Krumholtz candidly recounts the unpredictable nature of celebrity and reminds us how Hollywood can sometimes be stranger than fiction. One can only hope Duff will see his thread and allow him to make that “amends.”
If you're a fan of David Krumholtz, you can catch him in his recent work in Oppenheimer, which will be available for streaming later this month. You can also look forward to him reprising his role as Kareem Abdul Lavash in the TV series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which will be exclusively streamed to Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Alternatively, if you want to relive his performance as the sarcastic elf Bernard, you can stream the entire Santa Clause franchise with a Disney+ subscription.
