‘We’ve Set The Groundwork’: Oscar Isaac Reveals How He Wants To Return As Moon Knight, And I’m So In

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-Endgame era, a myriad of new heroes have been introduced without a real path forward for their futures in upcoming Marvel movies or TV shows. Among them is Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, who had his own place on the Marvel TV show slate back in 2022. Amidst the uncertainty of what’s next for the cloaked hero, Isaac recently shared his thoughts on his return. He had some good ideas!

When Oscar Isaac was part of Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, the Moon Knight actor was asked about how he’d like to see the MCU character return. Here’s what he said:

I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility.

Isaac’s comments (via Twitter ) express ongoing interest from the actor to continue to be part of the superhero universe should his arc continue! Following the ending of Moon Knight Season 1 , he feels like the storyline really “set the groundwork” for the character to be developed further and even be part of a team. The team he specifically pointed to, after a fan brought it up to him is a comic book team called the Midnight Sons.

Who are the Midnight Sons, you may ask? It’s a team of supernatural heroes who are brought together in the comics when Lilith, the Mother of Demons becomes a villain on Earth. The members of the team include Blade, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Iron Fist, Scarlet Spider and Moon Knight.

The team first appeared in a 1992 volume of Ghost Rider and returned for a nine-issue anthology series called Midnight Sons Unlimited, which ran from 1993 to 1995. Many of the members of Midnight Sons have either already appeared in the MCU or could in the future. I’m looking at the upcoming Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali, which could be a great vehicle to set up the Midnight Suns, perhaps after the vampire hunter pisses off some underworld baddies.

While it’s perhaps more likely that Moon Knight would join the next Avengers team, I’m almost more on board to see the Midnight Sons, especially to keep things fresh in the MCU. Let’s face it, between the start of the MCU and Avengers: Endgame, we saw a pretty perfect iteration of the World’s Mightiest Heroes, and it would be a blast to see this fantastical subsect of characters band together to fight off some demons.

When it comes to Oscar Isaac’s future in the MCU (or other superhero projects for that matter), the actor shared there’s no “hard fast rule” when it comes to his involvement in projects like Moon Knight or the greater Marvel world, but he’s always looking to do something “different” and “new” along with looking for a great story to be part of.