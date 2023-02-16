Popular Deadpool 3 Rumor About Emma Corrin’s Mystery Villain Has Been Debunked

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially begun thanks to the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and the possibilities are endless. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will bring Ryan Reynolds’ title character into the shared universe. Not much is known about the developing blockbuster, although it was recently revealed that The Crown ’s Emma Corrin will be playing the primary antagonist. And a popular Deadpool 3 villain rumor about Corrin’s mystery character has already been debunked. Let’s break it all down.

Anticipation for Deadpool 3 has been steadily building, especially once it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would once again be taking up the claws as Wolverine . Fans have been eager for any information about what Ryan Reynolds has been planning with Marvel, to no avail. And when it was rumored that Emma Corrin would be playing the character Danger in the upcoming threequel, this was eventually refuted by journalist Justin Kroll, who reportedly spoke to multiple sources close to production. He tweeted out the news, saying:

Despite internet rumors, multiple sources confirm she will not be playing Danger in the movie https://t.co/Peu5wAzdpRFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. While it’s still unclear exactly who Emmy nominee Emma Corrin will be playing in Deadpool 3, it looks like they won’t be portraying the physical embodiment of the X-Men’s Danger Room. Although now I am suddenly dying to see that underrated character adapted for live-action sometime down the line.

This tidbit of information didn’t reveal who Emma Corrin was going to be portraying in the Deadpool threequel, but one name has officially been crossed off the list. In the comics, Danger is the physical manifestation of the Danger Room, which is where the X-Men famously train. Professor X keeps the fact that the room is alive a secret to his team of heroes, and eventually Danger becomes a murderous presence out for revenge. It’s definitely not a well-known villain from the canon, but one that would be cool to see brought to life in live-action.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox allowed for characters like Deadpool, The Fantastic Four and the X-Men to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news about the future of mutants, which have been hinted at a few times throughout Phase Four. And until there’s news, smart money says more fan theories will surround the contents of Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Ryan Reynolds Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams Release Date/Platform: November 8th, 2024 in theaters.

Whoever Emma Corrin is playing in Deadpool 3, smart money says they’ll be bringing a killer performance to the table. Corrin became a household name for their Golden Globe winning performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown. Since then they’ve been keeping busy in projects like My Policeman opposite Harry Styles and even a stint on the West End. And it seems like we’ll be treated to more of their comedic chops in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-led blockbuster.