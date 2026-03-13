There's A Rumor About Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer That I Really Hope Is True
Fingers crossed.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always looking to the future, and the next upcoming Marvel movie hitting the big screen is Daniel Destin Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There's a rumor swirling about when the first trailer will finally arrive, and I so hope it's true.
What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, leading fans to fill in the blanks with rumors and theories. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting to finally see some footage, and a rumor over on Twitter claims that's finally going to happen soon. It reads:
From their mouth to God's ears. Moviegoers have been waiting to see some footage from the next Spider-Man movie, and hopefully get some answers to the various questions surrounding the mysterious blockbuster. But we'll have to wait and see if this rumor actually ends up being legit or not.Article continues below
Despite how little is known to the public, anticipation is high surrounding Brand New Day. Some fans were hoping there would be a Spider-Man trailer during the Super Bowl, but the Big Game came and went without any big updates from Marvel. So fans are still in the dark about what Cretton has up his sleeve for the title.
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Moviegoers are curious to see how Brand New Day will continue the story after No Way Home's ending. The last we saw Tom Holland's hero, Doctor Strange's spell erased the entire world's memory of Peter Parker. He's seemingly been living a life of isolation, with not even MJ and Ned remembering their relationships with him.
As previously mentioned, there are countless questions and rumors surrounding this blockbuster. Perhaps the biggest mystery is who Sadie Sink is playing, with popular fan choices including Jean Grey. Fans are also curious to see how other heroes like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher factor into the action of the movie's mysterious story.
The stakes for the next Spider-Man movie are also high as its the last release before Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Folks are curious to see if/how it connects to those crossover projects and their mutliversal story.
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if a trailer comes next Wednesday after all. I know I'd love to see some footage sooner rather than later.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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