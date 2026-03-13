There's A Rumor About Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer That I Really Hope Is True

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always looking to the future, and the next upcoming Marvel movie hitting the big screen is Daniel Destin Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There's a rumor swirling about when the first trailer will finally arrive, and I so hope it's true.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, leading fans to fill in the blanks with rumors and theories. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting to finally see some footage, and a rumor over on Twitter claims that's finally going to happen soon. It reads:

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be officially released online next Wednesday.

From their mouth to God's ears. Moviegoers have been waiting to see some footage from the next Spider-Man movie, and hopefully get some answers to the various questions surrounding the mysterious blockbuster. But we'll have to wait and see if this rumor actually ends up being legit or not.

Article continues below

Despite how little is known to the public, anticipation is high surrounding Brand New Day. Some fans were hoping there would be a Spider-Man trailer during the Super Bowl, but the Big Game came and went without any big updates from Marvel. So fans are still in the dark about what Cretton has up his sleeve for the title.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU and Spider-Man franchises. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Moviegoers are curious to see how Brand New Day will continue the story after No Way Home's ending. The last we saw Tom Holland's hero, Doctor Strange's spell erased the entire world's memory of Peter Parker. He's seemingly been living a life of isolation, with not even MJ and Ned remembering their relationships with him.

As previously mentioned, there are countless questions and rumors surrounding this blockbuster. Perhaps the biggest mystery is who Sadie Sink is playing, with popular fan choices including Jean Grey. Fans are also curious to see how other heroes like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher factor into the action of the movie's mysterious story.

The stakes for the next Spider-Man movie are also high as its the last release before Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Folks are curious to see if/how it connects to those crossover projects and their mutliversal story.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if a trailer comes next Wednesday after all. I know I'd love to see some footage sooner rather than later.