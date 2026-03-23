Someone Asked Andrew Garfield If He'd Seen The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer, And His Response Was Not What I Expected
Talk about a surprise.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe has spent nearly two decades putting out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie arriving on the big screen is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be released this summer. Someone recently asked Peter Parker actor Andrew Garfield if he say Brand New Day's first trailer, and his response was definitely surprising.
What we know about Spider-Man 4 has been limited, so fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when we finally got treated to its first footage. There are countless rumors and theories about what might come, with some hoping that all three Spider-Men once again unite on the big screen. A clip from Hey U Guys' Instagram featured Garfield being asked if he's seen the trailer, responding with:
Well, that's certainly one way to catch up with the forthcoming blockbuster's latest news. The Oscar-nominated Tick, Tick... BOOM! actor did catch the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day... but he did it on mute as to not disturb his coworkers. He presumably watched it with subtitles, which means he still got to see thrilling updates such as the appearances of both Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. Still, I'd assume it would be even more epic with the trailer's sound.Article continues below
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Of course, there are some fans who likely still think that the Social Network actor has a role in the forthcoming Marvel flick. Andrew Garfield lied for a year about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role, which saw him finally suiting back up as the web slinger. Although it does look like Brand New Day isn't a multiversal story, and will instead focusing on various characters in New York City. Then again, the movie's trailer is still likely guarding a number of big secrets.
It remains to be seen if Garfield ends up playing Spider-Man again, either in Brand New Day or either of the next two Avengers movies. But now that he's reprised that role, the chatter will likely continue for the foreseeable future.
All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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