Daredevil: Born Again Featured A Reality-Breaking Detail In Karen's Courtroom Scene, And I Can't Stop Laughing

Some spoilers below for the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched via Disney+ subscription.

Welp, another key Daredevil: Born Again character has bitten the metaphorical dust, with Michael Gandolfini’s Daniel Blake facing the lethal ire of Wilson Fisk’s most unhinged enforcer, Buck Cashman. But we’re not here to mourn would-be villains with last-second moral pangs. We’re here to question the existence of an official D:BA still that seemingly shatters all semblances of reality by having Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in the same frame as an actual Daredevil comic collection.

It’s a concept that’s too nutty to believe was done on purpose, but also a detail that doesn’t seem like it could possibly make it into episodes or press materials without being clocked and removed by editors. Especially not sitting right in front of the lead actor’s face, blind though his character may be. Check it out below.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The courtroom shot is a still released by Disney that isn't marked as being a behind-the-scenes pic, and each of the actors' faces seem to play into the serious tone of Karen's skewed fight for justice. So why does Matt have the Marvel Premiere Collection for Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Daredevil: Born Again on the desk in front of him instead of paperwork related to Karen's case?

More to the point, HOW DOES THIS BOOK EXIST IN THE MCU?!? And why hasn't Matt been showing it off to everyone he knows? Presumably, while saying, "Look at how cool and amazing this is that someone made a comic about our lives that is scarily accurate!"

Just in case anyone out there is skeptical about the book in the show being the same as the trade paperback, here's an easy comparison.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics, Disney+)

There are pens and what appears to be a Post-It note atop the book, but otherwise, it looks exactly the same, and now I'm forced to believe that this is some kind of multiverse nexus point that will inevitably shatter the reality of this Disney+ show in a way where all that's left on Earth is former Daredevil comic scribe Chip Zdarsky.

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Admittedly, I didn't clock the Born Again TPB showing up within the episode itself, even when reskimming through, although it's entirely possible I just missed it a quick shot where it could be seen. But if it for sure wasn't in the final cut of the streamed episode, that kind of makes it even weirder if there were other images to go with.

This is probably the wildest thing I've witnessed so far from any 2026 TV shows, and I cannot imagine that we'll be seeing simliar instances in any upcoming Marvel TV Shows. Although I guess it could legitimately happen as an actual plot point in Season 2 of Wonder Man, even if that in-universe character isn't the same as the Marvel hero.