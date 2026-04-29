Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Deadpool Comments Have Me Nervous He’s Not In Doomsday Or Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, with new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson finally joined the shared universe in Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. Fans have been wondering when that dynamic duo would return to the big screen, but Reynolds' latest comments have me nervous that he might not appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for Wade Wilson to join the MCU, and his debut was a huge success. Ryan Reynolds spoke about the character's future in an interview with Collider, where he offered:

Briefly, because I'm sure we don't have much time, I've talked to Marvel off and on, always. We have a really great relationship, you know? It's always a conversation. I'm always just looking to be additive and help on anything, even if it's not a movie I’m in. And I'm always writing. I mean, it's how I kind of get it out of my system. I love writing. That character and that world is one in which anything is possible, and that in and of itself allows for so much freedom and storytelling.

This comment might be exciting for fans who are hoping to see Daredevil pop up in upcoming Marvel movies. While the franchise's future is unclear, it's thrilling that Reynolds is always writing new material for Wade Wilson. Unfortunately, his other comments are a bit more discouraging.

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What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but many moviegoers are hoping Deadpool appears in either that title or its sequel Secret Wars. But in the same interview, Reynolds shared why he's not trying to play the Merc with the Mouth too often. In his words:

Deadpool works best on both scarcity and surprise, so jumping right back into it full on right now is probably something I’m not going to do.

Does this mean he won't appear in either of The Russo Brothers' upcoming Avengers movies? It's unclear, but this above comment is definitely discouraging. Although perhaps he's talking about a fourth Deadpool movie, rather than popping up as his signature character in other Marvel projects. Fingers crossed.

Not long ago Ryan Reynolds said he wants Deadpool to be a supporting character, rather than a protagonist. While this made a fourth solo movie, I was hoping this meant he'd be in The Avengers. Although now I'm nervous it might be years until we see the foul-mouthed Marvel character back on the big screen.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Deadpool, his trilogy of movies is streaming over on Disney+.