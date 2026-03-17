Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer Is Finally Coming, But With A Twist That's Got Me Scratching My Head

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently putting out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will finally continue the narrative after No Way Home's twist ending. Tom Holland recently confirmed that the trailer is coming, but the announcement has me scratching my head. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been limited, leading to countless questions and rumors about what's coming down the line. Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have been begging for the first trailer, and Holland recently made an announcement about its arrival on social media. Check it out below:

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) A photo posted by on

Well, I'm confused. While I'm thrilled that we're finally getting our first footage from No Way Home, it's unclear how the release will work. Rather than simply putting out a trailer, apparently it'll be put out in pieces, and coming from the social media from various Spidey fans. As Holland put it:

Article continues below

So to show you our appreciation, we are doing something that as never been done before. Follow along as a Brand New Day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer. I will see you tomorrow morning.

I'm going to need some more information, Tom. Are we going to have to seek out the clips and piece them together like a little puzzle? Are we only getting "pieces" and not a full trailer? Or will they eventually be assembled after the "greatest fans" put out their clips? Seriously, my head is spinning.

Regardless, fans like me are going to be seated for whatever Marvel and Sony decide to give us regarding Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It's been years since we've seen Holland's Peter Parker, and there are countless rumors about what Destin Daniel Cretton's blockbuster will bring to the table.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU and Spider-Man franchises. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

The Spider-Man movies have always been popular, but there is particular hype surrounding Brand New Day. First up, fans are curious to see how Tom Holland's signature character has been doing since Doctor Strange's spell removed the world's memories of Peter Parker... including MJ and Ned. Plus fans are curious to see who Sadie Sink is playing, and how heroes like Punisher and Hulk will fit into the narrative.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for this trailer, only time will tell how things go down when clips arrive online tomorrow.