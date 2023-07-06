After Rumors Swirled About Harrison Ford In Captain America 4, Anthony Mackie Comments

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, including Captain America: Brave New World. And after rumors swirled about Harrison Ford in the upcoming sequel, Anthony Mackie has issued his own comments. Let’s break it all down.

Captain America 4 will mark a number of changes to the franchise, as it’s the first movie starring Anthony Mackie as the new Cap. The movie will also feature Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, taking on the role from late actor William Hurt . Rumors started circulating about the Indiana Jones actor’s role, thanks to a set photo shared by Anthony Mackie . Specifically, the pants Ford was wearing inspired theories that Ross might be turning into Red Hulk. Now Mackie has addressed those rumors in an interview with ComicBook , saying:

See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this.This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants.

There you have it. Fans now have an explanation for the pants seen and debated around the world. And it seems Harrison Ford was actually wearing Mackie’s clothes due to some lost luggage. We’ll just have to see if this helps to quell fan theories about the upcoming sequel, which was previously known as Captain America: New World Order .

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that security for the MCU is notoriously tight . So even if the Red Hulk fan theories were right, Anthony Mackie and company wouldn’t be able to admit to that potential plot point. As such, we’ll have to patiently wait for official updates as the movie continues production.

The theories about Red Hulk in Captain America 4 were also seemingly inspired by how many connections the upcoming blockbuster has to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross , while Tim Blake Nelson will be back as Samuel Sterns / Leader. While it’s unclear if another Hulk movie will ever be produced, this seems like the next closest thing.

It should be fascinating to see how Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson functions as Captain America. We saw him take on the mantle during the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, although he doesn't actually have any superpowers. As such, this should presumably raise the stakes of the upcoming blockbuster's action.