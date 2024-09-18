Ryan Reynolds Got Advice From Kevin Feige That 'Haunted' Him Through Deadpool And Wolverine's Production: 'That's Hard'
When MCU boss Kevin Feige speaks, you listen.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going strong over a decade after its inception, with the studio consistently producing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. And Ryan Reynolds got advice from Kevin Feige that "haunted" him through Deadpool 3's production. Let's break it all down.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Wade Wilson finally joined the shared universe, with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in tow. While the long-awaited threequel was wildly successful, some advice from Kevin Feige stayed in Reynolds' head throughout the filming process. As he told the crowd at the Fast Company Innovation Festival (via Deadline):
So simple, yet so anxiety-inducing. Per this advice, Reynolds and company had to try to be detailed oriented and make every single scene from Deadpool & Wolverine into something great. I'd say he succeeded, but not without a ton of work.
In the end, Deadpool 3 was a critical and financial, standing out following recent box office bombs like The Marvels and Ant-Man 3. And the threequel performed so well that fans are assuming it'll influence upcoming Marvel movies, presumably with Jackman and Reynolds returning in big crossover movies like Avengers: Doomsday.
Later in that same appearance, Reynolds shared his reaction to Feige's comments about Deadpool & Wolverine. As he put it:
Luckily that's exactly what Shawn Levy and the cast and crew of Deadpool 3 managed to do. And the blockbuster has been the most successful MCU movie to hit theaters in years. Perhaps Feige's haunting bit of advice helped to motivate the team, which clearly worked out.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on full display throughout Deadpool 3's runtime, and their chemistry was truly off the charts. While we got to see the two title characters trade barbs and blows, the story was also an emotional one. The two title characters were able to find a bond, uniting for the epic final battle, as well as saving the multiverse with their willingness to sacrifice themselves. Luckily they survived, and it should be fun to see where they pop up in the MCU next.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Most fans are expecting to see Deadpool and Wolverine back for a big crossover event like Avengers: Doomsday, but the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest. We'll just have to see if their next project has nothing but great scenes as well.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. Until then, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.