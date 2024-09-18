Ryan Reynolds Got Advice From Kevin Feige That 'Haunted' Him Through Deadpool And Wolverine's Production: 'That's Hard'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going strong over a decade after its inception, with the studio consistently producing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. And Ryan Reynolds got advice from Kevin Feige that "haunted" him through Deadpool 3's production. Let's break it all down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Wade Wilson finally joined the shared universe, with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in tow. While the long-awaited threequel was wildly successful, some advice from Kevin Feige stayed in Reynolds' head throughout the filming process. As he told the crowd at the Fast Company Innovation Festival (via Deadline):

He said something that sounds very pedantic and is probably not the thing to say out loud, but actually, weirdly, served as a creative engine. He was like, ‘Make every scene great.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks, Kev. Sounds good.'

So simple, yet so anxiety-inducing. Per this advice, Reynolds and company had to try to be detailed oriented and make every single scene from Deadpool & Wolverine into something great. I'd say he succeeded, but not without a ton of work.

In the end, Deadpool 3 was a critical and financial, standing out following recent box office bombs like The Marvels and Ant-Man 3. And the threequel performed so well that fans are assuming it'll influence upcoming Marvel movies, presumably with Jackman and Reynolds returning in big crossover movies like Avengers: Doomsday.

Later in that same appearance, Reynolds shared his reaction to Feige's comments about Deadpool & Wolverine. As he put it:

[His words] haunted me. ‘Make it great’ – that’s hard.

Luckily that's exactly what Shawn Levy and the cast and crew of Deadpool 3 managed to do. And the blockbuster has been the most successful MCU movie to hit theaters in years. Perhaps Feige's haunting bit of advice helped to motivate the team, which clearly worked out.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on full display throughout Deadpool 3's runtime, and their chemistry was truly off the charts. While we got to see the two title characters trade barbs and blows, the story was also an emotional one. The two title characters were able to find a bond, uniting for the epic final battle, as well as saving the multiverse with their willingness to sacrifice themselves. Luckily they survived, and it should be fun to see where they pop up in the MCU next.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most fans are expecting to see Deadpool and Wolverine back for a big crossover event like Avengers: Doomsday, but the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest. We'll just have to see if their next project has nothing but great scenes as well.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. Until then, check the 2025 movie release dates.