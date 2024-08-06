Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Channing Tatum Is The Perfect Gambit, Seemingly Making Case For His Scrapped Movie
What does the future hold in store for the character?
Warning: SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine are ahead!
Back when 20th Century Fox existed as one of the major film studios and was releasing the X-Men movies, there was a good half decade where a Gambit movie was in development. The character had previously been played by Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Channing Tatum would have taken over as the Ragin’ Cajun for this spinoff. While Gambit was cancelled once Disney acquired Fox in 2019, Tatum finally got his time to shine as Remy LeBeau thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order. A little over a week following the threequel being released on the 2024 movies schedule, Ryan Reynolds has explained why Tatum is the perfect Gambit, and it seems like he’s also making a case for the Gambit movie to be revived.
In addition to sharing the first official photos of Tatum suited up as Gambit, Reynolds used his X (formerly known as Twitter) post to shower the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor with praise, saying:
Channing Tatum’s Gambit was among the biggest cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, although really, it’s better to call it a supporting role. He shared screen time alongside Elektra, Blade and Laura/X-23, who comprised the resistance effort against Cassandra Nova in The Void. Johnny Storm/The Human Torch was also part of this group, but he came to a rather unceremonious end when Wade Wilson shared all the horrible things he’d said about Cassandra, as proven in the Deadpool 3 end-credits scene. Gambit, Elektra, Blade and Laura joined Deadpool and Wolverine in storming Cassandra’s compound so that the latter two protagonists could make it back to Earth-10005.
Ryan Reynolds clearly enjoyed his time working with Channing Tatum on Deadpool & Wolverine, but more importantly, he’s hopeful this isn’t the last time we see this version of Gambit. Whether his hopes become reality remain to be seen. Although Deadpool & Wolverine paved the way for the MCU’s mutant era following X-Men references in projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the X-Men reboot being written by Michael Lesslie is expected to feature all-new versions of these superheroes. Tatum’s Gambit movie may not have ever been made, but that take on the superhero could technically still be considered part of the Fox era.
On the other hand, maybe Kevin Feige and the other bigwigs at Marvel Studios were also impressed enough with Channing Tatum’s Gambit performance that they’ll bring him back, even if it’s not for his own movie and he doesn’t end up being the main MCU reality’s Gambit. After all, with upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, we’re not done exploring the Marvel multiverse. Now that Tatum’s Gambit has been freed from The Void, his kinetic energy-generating and manipulating skills may be called upon again.
While there will come a day when Deadpool & Wolverine can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, for now, you need to head to your local theater to enjoy Channing Tatum’s Gambit outing. Though this movie is the MCU’s only theatrical offering in 2024, the franchise will pick back up on Disney+ in September when the miniseries Agatha All Along premieres.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.