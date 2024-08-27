The MCU has been steadily releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, to varying degrees of success. The latest release to hit the big screen is Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records upon its release. Given how much money that blockbuster made, folks are wondering how it might affect upcoming Marvel movies. Channing Tatum’s Gambit just got a bonus Deadpool scene, and fans are freaking out about his future in the MCU.

Deadpool 3 had a ton of wild cameos, although Channing Tatum as Gambit has perhaps gone the most viral. While some moviegoers are poking fun at Tatum's accent, others want him back as the fan favorite X-Man. Ryan Reynolds posted a new clip on his Instagram, and some fans think it's a hint that Tatum's Gambit will return. Check out the clip for yourself below:

Pretty cool, right? In the caption, Reynolds clarifies that this is a sequence that played at the Time Variance Authority screens in the film. But he also references Doctor Strange's portals, leading fans to wonder if this means that Gambit will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The comments section have already blown up, despite Reynolds' post only just going up recently. Much of the discussion is fans wondering if this means that Channing Tatum's Gambit is officially going to be appear again. Some of the most popular comments read:

Whether or not this was just a fun scene for Ryan Reynolds to share, or if it's an actual tease about the future of the MCU remains to be seen. The studio has been keeping its live-action plans for the X-Men under wraps ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Although we've gotten a number of mutant teases and characters throughout Phases Four and Five.

Channing Tatum's Gambit movie sat in development hell for years, before it was finally scrapped when Fox was bought by Disney. Despite his role being small in Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum has expressed what a dream come true it was to finally embody the beloved character on the big screen. But whether or not he gets to play him again remains to be seen.

The appearance of Gambit in Deadpool 3 was doubly exciting after the character's arc in the animated series X-Men '97. He was tragically killed on the Disney+ series, so fans were psyched to see him alive and well, and dispatching enemies with his signature kinetic cards. We'll just have to wait and see if Marvel confirms or denies another Tatum appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now, and continues to make money at the box office. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies next year.