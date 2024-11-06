The Only Thing That Could Make Me Almost As Excited As The Prospect Of Deadpool 4 Is A Different Team-Up From Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy
What are they cooking up?
In 2011, filmmaker Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman collaborated for Real Steel, and the former went on to work with Ryan Reynolds years later on Free Guy and The Adam Project. This year, however, finally brought all three men together thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order. While it remains to be seen if Deadpool 4 will one day be added to the slate of upcoming Marvel movies and reunite the trio, word’s come in about a different team-up between Levy, Jackman and Reynolds that has me almost as excited.
During his appearance on an episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, mentioned that he’s going to be spending 2025 writing a non-Marvel project that will involve Levy and Jackman’s participation. In his words:
Ryan Reynolds didn’t specify if this is a movie that has already been greenlit by a studio or if it’s something he’s crafting on his own that will be pitched at a later date. You also may recall that in February 2023, it was reported that Reynolds was working on a boy band reunion comedy that Levy would produce, and that was followed in December by word Levy being tapped to direct Reynolds in an international heist comedy for Netflix. Is it possible what Reynolds is teasing is one of these previously-revealed projects, and now Hugh Jackman has come aboard?
It may be a while until that information is disclosed to the public, but considering how well Deadpool & Wolverine has performed, I’m surely not alone in, at the very least, being intrigued by what these three men can do together in a non-Marvel setting, while still hoping they can all come back for a hypothetical Deadpool 4. The threequel was met with largely positive critical reception, including our own Eric Eisenberg giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars in his Deadpool & Wolverine review. In an even bigger display of success, Deadpool 3 has made over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest grossing movie on the 2024 release schedule, trailing only behind Inside Out 2.
Even if Deadpool 4 isn’t on the table, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman playing Wade Wilson and Logan, respectively. After all, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will climactically bring The Multiverse Saga to a close, meaning various characters from other corners of the Marvel multiverse will likely appear. Maybe that could include Deadpool and Wolverine, but if that’s not a possibility either, at last there’s this mystery movie to look forward to between them and Shawn Levy.
Deadpool & Wolverine is available to buy digitally and on physical media now, and it will be streamable with a Disney+ subscription starting on November 12. Once specific details about the untitled movie Ryan Reynolds is writing come to light, we’ll pass them along.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.