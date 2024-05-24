‘I’m Really Proud Of Them For Doing This:' Ryan Reynolds Talks Disney Taking An R-Rated Chance On Deadpool And Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine will mark the MCU's first R-Rated movie, and Ryan Reynolds is hyped.
The MCU is constantly expanding, thanks to both theatrical movies and TV shows that can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Deadpool & Wolverine, and the hype is real. The movie is making history for a number of reasons, including being the first R-rated movie in the shared universe. Ryan Reynolds recently spoke about Disney taking an R-rated chance the threequel, even saying "I’m really proud of them for doing this."
What Has Ryan Reynolds Said About Deadpool 3's rating in the MCU?
What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as the studio is trying desperately to keep a lid on the movie's secrets. Those of us who have watched the Marvel movies in order now that Ryan Reynolds' franchise use the R-rating for both the violence and the humor, so fans were relieved that the third movie would follow suit. When speaking with Fandango about the project, the star/producer shared his sentiments towards Marvel studios, offering:
There you have it. While some might have assumed that director Shawn Levy and company might have clashed with Marvel Studios about Deadpool 3's rating, that didn't happen. In fact, Reynolds was pleasantly surprised with how far the forthcoming movie was able to push its humor. And now I'm even more excited for it to arrive later this summer.
From the sounds of it, the cast of Deadpool 3 didn't have to worry about things like their language when filming the movie. Instead, Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine will be full of violence and adult-oriented jokes. After all, that's what the Merc with the Mouth is all about.
Later in that same interview, Ryan Reynolds explained that an R-rating was key to making Deadpool & Wolverine a reality. Particularly because both of the title characters work best that way. He said:
Points were made. Logan's rating allowed Hugh Jackman's title character to be more comic book accurate in his violence, savagely ripping through his enemies throughout the Oscar-nominated film. So it really was the only way to properly service both Deadpool and Wolverine as characters. Reynolds also clarified that the filmmakers didn't push the R-rated content just because they could. As he put it:
I have to wonder how Deadpool 3 stopping filming due to the strikes might have affected the decision-making process regarding what would and would not happen during the blockbuster. This no doubt gave Shawn Levy and company a chance to reflect and start editing, before production eventually resumed. And moviegoing audiences can't wait to see what's coming in the movie.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.